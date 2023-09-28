HEAR360 Brings Spatial Audio to Panasonic Avionics X Series and Next IFE Systems

We look forward to building on our work with Panasonic Avionics to help set the standard for the next generation of IFE audio experiences. - Matt Marrin CEO, HEAR360 Tweet this

For airlines, it means there is no change to their media procurement processes or deliverables, as no special media encoding or file types are required, thereby ensuring no increase in their media spend.

Matt Marrin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HEAR360, says: "We look forward to building on our work with Panasonic Avionics to help set the standard for the next generation of IFE experiences, and continuing to deliver on our value proposition – fully scalable cinema grade sound experience for all cabins without complicating or changing airline workflows."

Overall, as consumer expectations increase, Spatial Audio is becoming essential for all media and content whether in the air or on the ground. HEAR360 powers headphones, video conferencing, livestream music platforms, mobile and OTT apps, gaming, and XR environments.

About HEAR360

HEAR360 believes everyone should have access to spatial audio. Specializing in designing both professional and consumer audio hardware and software products, HEAR360 seamlessly answers the increasing demand for premium audio experiences. Founded by Grammy award winning audio engineers, HEAR360's proprietary audio solutions power the world's most successful companies. Their latest innovation is the real time automated rendering engine that delivers best in class Spatial Audio for instant playback of both live and on demand content from any web or mobile platform.

For additional information, follow HEAR360 on LinkedIn and visit http://hear360.io.

