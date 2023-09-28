HEAR360 Brings Spatial Audio to Panasonic Avionics X Series and Next IFE Systems

HEAR360 brings a first-class spatial audio experience to nearly all Panasonic Avionics eX1 and eX3 systems, and all of the company's NEXT solutions installed on aircraft worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HEAR360 Inc., a leader in advanced audio solutions, today announced that Spatial Audio – a 3D theatrical surround sound experience – will be supported on nearly all Panasonic Avionics eX1 and eX3 systems, and all of the company's NEXT solutions installed on aircraft worldwide, complementing the capabilities of the new Astrova IFE system rolling out next year.
For passengers, it means the entire library of IFE content curated on these legacy X Series and NEXT systems, whether live or on demand, including movies, music, live television, sporting events, and games, will be presented in Spatial Audio in real time using HEAR360's proprietary audio technology, and can be enjoyed on any wired or Bluetooth wireless headphones or earbuds.
For airlines, it means there is no change to their media procurement processes or deliverables, as no special media encoding or file types are required, thereby ensuring no increase in their media spend.
Matt Marrin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HEAR360, says: "We look forward to building on our work with Panasonic Avionics to help set the standard for the next generation of IFE experiences, and continuing to deliver on our value proposition – fully scalable cinema grade sound experience for all cabins without complicating or changing airline workflows."
Overall, as consumer expectations increase, Spatial Audio is becoming essential for all media and content whether in the air or on the ground. HEAR360 powers headphones, video conferencing, livestream music platforms, mobile and OTT apps, gaming, and XR environments.
About HEAR360
HEAR360 believes everyone should have access to spatial audio. Specializing in designing both professional and consumer audio hardware and software products, HEAR360 seamlessly answers the increasing demand for premium audio experiences. Founded by Grammy award winning audio engineers, HEAR360's proprietary audio solutions power the world's most successful companies. Their latest innovation is the real time automated rendering engine that delivers best in class Spatial Audio for instant playback of both live and on demand content from any web or mobile platform.
