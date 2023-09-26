HeardThat, AI Noise Solution, Launches Professional Program for Audiologists

Breakthrough app now offers a professional license and other benefits, enabling hearing health professionals to support hearing aid and non-hearing aid users with hearing speech in noise

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today the launch of its HeardThat Professional Program for the audiologist community. Stemming from conversations with hearing health professionals for additional technology alternatives, this enables audiologists to offer additional value to patients who have difficulty hearing speech in noise.

Leveraging AI for hearing assistance

HeardThat developers have trained deep learning models on thousands of hours of recordings to learn the difference between speech and noise. This type of AI requires an incredible amount of power to run, so HeardThat offloads the processing power to smartphones—iPhones and Android. The app turns a phone into a remote microphone with powerful noise-handling abilities. It works with listening devices patients already own, like earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids, or cochlear implants. This eliminates the need for another hearing-assistive device.

For those with and without hearing aids

For patients with hearing aids, the HeardThat app boosts the device's power to better separate speech from noise. For patients that don't have or need hearing aids, HeardThat provides an easy, discrete way to follow conversations in noisy places like restaurants, through the use of earbuds, headphones or any over-the-counter hearing device.

What's included in the license

The HeardThat Professional Program delivers:

A perpetual license for HeardThat to use in the office

An additional free license to provide to a family member

Free units of future HeardThat accessories in development

Technical support from the HeardThat team

"The HeardThat Professional Program strengthens our partnership with the audiologist community and makes our app more available to people who want to experience effortless conversations in noisy places," said HeardThat founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe. "I've seen friends and family members who still have trouble following conversations whether or not they have hearing aids. Together, we can offer new options to change that."

To join the HeardThat Professional Program, register at heardthat.ai/professional.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding effective solutions to everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.

Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.

HeardThat was named the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023. It was named runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022. The app also won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

Media Contact

Kim Peterson, Singular Hearing, (720) 316-4517, [email protected], https://heardthat.ai/

Twitter

SOURCE Singular Hearing