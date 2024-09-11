HeardThat App Expands to Include Noise-Free Audio Recording

The new feature leverages the app's AI to turn phones into advanced audio recorders for conversations, lectures, and content creation

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and the developer of HeardThat, launched today a new feature that sets a new standard for noise-free audio recording. HeardThat, the award-winning app that has already empowered thousands to hear speech more clearly in noisy environments, now allows users to save and share high-quality recordings with unparalleled noise removal capabilities.

The new recording feature leverages the app's advanced AI technology to transform any smartphone into a powerful audio recorder. This innovation enables users to capture crucial conversations, meetings, lectures, and even create podcasts or social media content in noisy settings without the intrusive background sounds that typically diminish audio quality. With HeardThat, users can record high-quality audio and monitor their recordings in real time, allowing them to stay engaged in the conversation and in control of their content creation process.

"This new feature marks an important step in applying our audio technology in new ways," said Bruce Sharpe, Singular Hearing CEO and creator of HeardThat. "By adding noise-free recording, we enable users to capture clear audio in any environment. It's a powerful tool for students, professionals, and content creators alike."

HeardThat stores all recordings directly on the user's phone and provides complete control over when recordings are made or deleted. This ensures privacy and gives users confidence in how they use the app. Recordings can also be downloaded or shared as needed.

Available now on Android and iPhone, HeardThat's new recording feature makes it easier for users to capture and share noise-free audio, no matter the environment.

For more information, including an FAQ on the recording feature, visit heardthat.ai/blog-content/recording-feature.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software, is at the forefront of AI-driven audio innovation. Led by founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe, our team of AI experts develops cutting-edge solutions to enhance hearing experiences. Our flagship product, HeardThat, transforms smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices, enabling users to enjoy effortless conversations by removing background noise.

HeardThat has received multiple accolades for its groundbreaking technology, including "Best AI Product in Health" at the CogX Awards 2023, first runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022, and winner of the "What's Next Innovation Challenge" sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs. To learn more, visit heardthat.ai.

