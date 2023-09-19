HeardThat Named Best AI Product - Health at CogX Awards 2023 for Unique Innovation that Solves Prevalent Hearing Challenge

As one of five finalists in its category, HeardThat set itself apart with its deep learning-based algorithms that separate speech from noise

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today it received the distinction of Best AI Product in the Health category at the CogX Awards 2023. HeardThat was one of five finalists, and the win affirms its leadership in harnessing AI to the critical and common problem—the reduced ability to hear conversations in noisy places.

The CogX Awards, presented by CogX Live, celebrates outstanding achievements in artificial intelligence and recognizes companies and emerging technologies that have made exceptional contributions to the industry.

HeardThat's innovative AI-backed app leverages the power of smartphones to separate background noise from speech, delivering effortless conversations to users. The app aims to solve the correlation between hearing loss and social isolation. Without intervention, social isolation and loneliness can have mental and cognitive effects, including increased risks of dementia, heart disease, and stroke, as well as higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide, according to the CDC.

The CogX Awards 2023 panel of judges, composed of esteemed thought leaders in AI and technology, recognized HeardThat's ability to improve the intelligibility of conversations for users, empowering them to re-engage in social settings and other noisy places and reducing the feelings of social isolation.

"We're thrilled to receive the Best AI Product in Health award from CogX," said Bruce Sharpe, CEO and creator of HeardThat. "This recognition reinforces our commitment to solving a major issue many of us experience. HeardThat is not just an app; it's a tool that empowers users to get back into the conversations and enjoy social gatherings with ease."

"We're recognizing Singular Hearing, whose groundbreaking app, HeardThat, leverages the power of AI to transform ordinary smartphones into state-of-the-art hearing-assistive devices, ensuring everyone can enjoy crystal clear conversations in bustling environments and stay connected with loved ones. It's truly a game-changer for conversations in the heart of noise," said the CogX Awards judging panel.

For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding effective solutions to everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.

Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.

HeardThat was named the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023. It was named runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022. The app also won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

