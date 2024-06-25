HeardThat Previews New Voice Isolation Feature, Singl, at HLAA Convention

Singl allows users to isolate or remove specific voices during HeardThat sessions
VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, will demonstrate its cutting-edge voice isolation feature, Singl, for the first time at the HLAA 2024 Convention. This preview comes ahead of Singl's full integration into the HeardThat app, marking a significant leap forward in personalized hearing assistance technology.
Harnessing HeardThat's advanced AI algorithms, Singl empowers users with unprecedented control over their listening experience. By recording a brief voice sample, either their own or a companion's, users can choose to isolate or remove that voice during HeardThat sessions. This groundbreaking feature allows users to focus on specific voices in noisy environments, offering a truly tailored and enhanced listening experience. Alternatively, it can be used to suppress their own voice to create a cleaner audio landscape.
"HeardThat is revolutionizing how people interact with sound in challenging environments. Singl represents our commitment to innovation to provide users with more control and clarity in their daily communications," said HeardThat creator and CEO Bruce Sharpe.
In addition to Singl, Singular Hearing will host in-person demonstrations of its recently launched HeardThat Remote Mic Kit. This specially engineered product expands the utility of the HeardThat app, significantly reducing listening effort in various noisy environments, including restaurants, lecture halls, or on TV amid sound effects and music.
"The availability of Singl and our Remote Mic Kit showcases our flexible approach to hearing assistance. Whether used together or separately, they offer truly effortless conversations regardless of what is going on in the background," added Sharpe. "We're continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI and speech technology to create solutions that make a difference in people's lives."
HLAA 2024 attendees can visit the HeardThat Booth #310 for live demonstrations of Singl and the Remote Mic Kit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.
About Singular Hearing
Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding effective solutions to everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.
Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.
HeardThat was named the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023. It was named first runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022. The app also won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.
Media Contact
Kim Peterson, Singular Hearing, 7203164517, [email protected], https://heardthat.ai/
SOURCE Singular Hearing
Share this article