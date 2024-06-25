HeardThat Previews New Voice Isolation Feature, Singl, at HLAA Convention

"HeardThat is revolutionizing how people interact with sound in challenging environments. Singl represents our commitment to innovation to provide users with more control and clarity in their daily communications," said HeardThat creator and CEO Bruce Sharpe. Post this

In addition to Singl, Singular Hearing will host in-person demonstrations of its recently launched HeardThat Remote Mic Kit. This specially engineered product expands the utility of the HeardThat app, significantly reducing listening effort in various noisy environments, including restaurants, lecture halls, or on TV amid sound effects and music.

"The availability of Singl and our Remote Mic Kit showcases our flexible approach to hearing assistance. Whether used together or separately, they offer truly effortless conversations regardless of what is going on in the background," added Sharpe. "We're continuously pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI and speech technology to create solutions that make a difference in people's lives."

HLAA 2024 attendees can visit the HeardThat Booth #310 for live demonstrations of Singl and the Remote Mic Kit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding effective solutions to everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.

Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.

HeardThat was named the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023. It was named first runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022. The app also won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

