HeardThat Reaches Major Milestone with 1 Million User Sessions

Leveraging AI and smartphones, Singular Hearing's app makes a huge difference for users

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singular Hearing, a subsidiary of Singular Software and creator of HeardThat, announced today users have run one million sessions since the app launched. This achievement underscores the profound impact HeardThat is making on individuals who struggle to hear conversions in noisy places.

HeardThat's success is built upon Singular Hearing's commitment to leverage artificial intelligence, speech processing, and smartphones to empower individuals to join back in conversations confidently.

"This is a significant validation point for our work," said Bruce Sharpe, Founder and CEO of Singular Hearing and creator of HeardThat. "This demonstrates how widespread the issue of hearing speech in noise is and that consumers are eager for solutions. Hitting this milestone motivates us to keep enhancing capabilities, as we did with our recent HeardThat Remote Mic Kit launch."

With one million sessions completed, Singular Hearing looks to reach more people who wish to have more effortless conversations in restaurants, social gatherings, and other loud environments. The company will continue to expand features and partner with hearing health professionals to drive its mission forward.

For more information about HeardThat, please visit heardthat.ai.

About Singular Hearing

Singular Hearing is a subsidiary of Singular Software. Founder and CEO Bruce Sharpe and his team of AI experts have extensive experience in audio technology and a deep passion for finding effective solutions to everyday problems. They leverage machine learning and speech processing to create innovative products that help people live better by hearing better.

Singular Hearing is the creator of HeardThat, an award-winning innovative app that turns smartphones into sophisticated hearing-assistive devices. HeardThat helps those with hearing challenges by delivering clear speech in noisy environments.

HeardThat was named the Best AI Product in Health at the CogX Awards 2023. It was named first runner-up at the AGE-WELL National Impact Challenge 2022. The app also won the What's Next Innovation Challenge Sponsored by AARP Innovation Labs at the 17th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and was named the first runner-up in the What's Next Business Plan Competition at the 17th What's Next Longevity Venture Summit. For more information, please visit heardthat.ai.

