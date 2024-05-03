Hearing Our Way Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Launch of New Book

The BIG Book of Hearing Our Way promises to be a treasured resource for every child with hearing loss

GREENLAWN, N.Y., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hearing Our Way, the magazine for kids and teens with hearing loss, celebrates a milestone achievement: 10 years in business and nearly 40 issues published since its original 'Better Hearing and Speech Month' launch in May of 2014. A decade later, the educational publication debuts a fresh modern design and announces a new commemorative publication: The BIG Book of Hearing Our Way.

"For the last 10 years, Hearing Our Way has been committed to supporting the next generation of children with hearing loss in becoming confident young self-advocates," shares Melanie Paticoff Grossman, founder and editor of Hearing Our Way and author of The BIG Book of Hearing Our Way. "We are proud to offer products that are beloved by students, teachers, and parents alike. We know that many Hearing Our Way readers treasure the magazine collections they've built over the last decade, and now, with our new compilation book, they will have a beautiful resource filled with the content they love from which they can easily reference, share, learn, and teach."

The first-of-its-kind 100 page book is designed to be a keepsake collectible for any family, professional, school, or office that supports children with hearing loss. The book shares Hearing Our Way's focus on listening, language, and self-advocacy skills and strategies, inspiring stories and role models, and educational content, all presented in an engaging, kid-friendly way. It offers both new and reprinted content, including updates on stories, teacher guides and activities, interactive games, and creative writing prompts for students.

Hearing Our Way magazine is the only publication geared directly towards children and teens with hearing loss. It is considered by many teachers of the deaf to be an essential resource in their classrooms and by audiologists as a staple in their offices. In addition to educational content, the magazine is designed to support children's social and emotional growth, and readers report feeling less isolated, more connected, and more confident after reading Hearing Our Way.

Hearing Our Way magazine is offered as an annual print subscription. Sponsorship opportunities and partnerships are available. Preorders for The BIG Book of Hearing Our Way are now open with early bird rates and exclusive package offerings.

For more about Hearing Our Way's quarterly magazine and debut book, please visit HearingOurWay.com.

About:

Sophie's Tales LLC is an educational publishing company creating products for children with hearing loss, including Hearing Our Way magazine as well as the award-winning Sophie's Tales picture book series. Founder and CEO Melanie Paticoff Grossman serves as editor-in-chief and author of the publications, respectively. Grossman earned her Master of Science in Deaf Education (M.S.D.E.) from Washington University School of Medicine's Program in Audiology and Communication Sciences (2013). Her background in deaf education combined with her personal experience growing up with family members with hearing loss is the 'secret sauce' behind her products, which are both educational and engaging, delighting parents, teachers, and children alike. Hearing Our Way is proudly produced from dual headquarters: Greenlawn, NY, where Grossman resides with her husband Andy, sons Ben and Hal, and dog Sophie, and St. Louis, MO, where design, print, and distribution have been based since 2014.

