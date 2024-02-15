HearingLife Announces Acquisition of Hart Hearing, Expanding Customer Access to Personalized Expert Hearing Care

4 Hearing Centers in Wisconsin Will Be Officially Welcomed into HearingLife, a Leading Hearing Care Provider in the United States
SOMERSET, N.J., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HearingLife, a leader in delivering life-changing, personalized hearing care in 42 states, today announced the acquisition of Hart Hearing clinics in Wisconsin. The acquisition further strengthens HearingLife's network of clinics by expanding access to quality hearing care into these 4 clinics in the state.
"HearingLife's ultimate mission is to provide life-changing hearing health to its customers," said Matt Reilly, CFO, and President of Hearing Life. "Hart Hearing's established recognition in this region will help us accelerate on our goal to deliver personalized hearing care experience to those most in need."
Hart customers will be able to access HearingLife's programs and extensive clinical, operational, and training support, while still receiving care from providers they know and trust. Customers will have access to HearingLife OnDemand, a complimentary after-hours service that offers personalized care from the comfort of home, as well as the HearingLife Patient Support Center via phone or Webchat for assistance on evenings and weekends. "We are thrilled to join the HearingLife family and expand on our support to provide quality hearing care for those in need," says Lisa Hart, BC-HIS from Hart Hearing.
About HearingLife
HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.
Media Contact
Michael Rainiero, HearingLife, 609-580-9684, [email protected], www.hearinglife.com
Liz Meford, Kaplow Communications, (646) 747-3551, [email protected]
SOURCE HearingLife
