HearingLife Announces Acquisition of Hart Hearing, Expanding Customer Access to Personalized Expert Hearing Care

"We are thrilled to join the HearingLife family and expand on our support to provide quality hearing care for those in need" Post this

Hart customers will be able to access HearingLife's programs and extensive clinical, operational, and training support, while still receiving care from providers they know and trust. Customers will have access to HearingLife OnDemand, a complimentary after-hours service that offers personalized care from the comfort of home, as well as the HearingLife Patient Support Center via phone or Webchat for assistance on evenings and weekends. "We are thrilled to join the HearingLife family and expand on our support to provide quality hearing care for those in need," says Lisa Hart, BC-HIS from Hart Hearing.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

Media Contact

Michael Rainiero, HearingLife, 609-580-9684, [email protected], www.hearinglife.com

Liz Meford, Kaplow Communications, (646) 747-3551, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE HearingLife