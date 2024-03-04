HearingLife Announces Alzheimer's Association Partnership Renewal and March Campaign

At HearingLife, we understand first-hand how important our hearing is and are committed to providing life-changing hearing health. Post this

"HearingLife is proud to support the Alzheimer's Association for a second year," said HearingLife's CMO, Carol McIntyre. "Recent studies have shown a correlation between untreated hearing loss and cognitive decline. At HearingLife, we understand first-hand how important our hearing is and are committed to providing life-changing hearing health. We look forward to supporting Alzheimer's mission and research efforts through the help of our incredible community."

With emerging evidence showing that hearing loss may contribute to a person's risk of cognitive decline and possibly dementia, HearingLife's support of Alzheimer's Association, including community education about the cognitive risks associated with hearing impairment and loss, is more important than ever.

"The Alzheimer's Association is excited to renew our partnership with HearingLife," said Sarah Fried, vice president, corporate initiatives, Alzheimer's Association. "Over the last year, HearingLife's generous support has enabled needed research. We are deeply appreciative of the company's continued partnership and ongoing commitment to our mission."

To learn more and get involved, visit hearinglife.com/alz.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

