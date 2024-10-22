HearingLife Announces Recipients of Fall 2024 HearingLife Scholarship for Audiology Students

"This scholarship is a great way to share that passion and the inclusive, caring culture we cultivate at HearingLife." -Dr. Leslie Soiles Post this

Hearing healthcare professionals are set to be in high demand in the years to come. Approximately 48 million Americans have hearing loss and the number of adults with hearing loss in the U.S. is expected to double by 2060.1 The need for qualified, compassionate hearing care professionals is obvious.

"I look forward to having a successful career," said scholarship recipient Emily Keller. "I want to be someone who truly listens to their patients and sees them as a whole person."

Recipient Cloey Jacobs echoed this, "I hope to work in private practice, where I can build strong relationships with people while providing them the treatment and assistance they need."

"The Doctor of Audiology degree is a valuable program that requires intensive clinical and academic training, and this training comes with a significant tuition cost," explains Mary Kassa, Au.D., Audiology Program Coordinator at Wayne State University. "By offering this generous award, HearingLife is alleviating some of the financial concerns students encounter. What a wonderful way to invest in future audiologists!"

"I'm excited to make a positive impact in people's lives by helping them with their communication needs," said recipient Anika Duenk. "I am honored to receive this award and I'm grateful that HearingLife contributes to our success!"

HearingLife employs hearing care professionals with a variety of credentials, including Doctorate of Audiology, Hearing Instrument Specialist, and more. Ensuring that as many people as possible pursue this career is key to the quality of life for the millions of Americans with hearing loss.

"At HearingLife, our mission is to help more people hear better!" says Dr. Soiles. "Making sure students can afford to receive their audiology degrees is crucial to the future of hearing care, regardless of where they end up working. We're delighted to help."

HearingLife is proud to offer this scholarship and encourages students to check for the next round of awards at HearingLife.com/Scholarship.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 600 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best-personalized care. To learn more, visit https://www.hearinglife.com.

