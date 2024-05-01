HearingLife Announces Recipients of Its Inaugural Scholarship for Audiology Students and Opens Submissions for 2024

"At HearingLife, we're all about helping people hear better!" says Interim President Matt Reilly. "Making sure students can afford to receive their audiology degrees is crucial to the future of hearing care, regardless of where they end up working. We're proud to help." Post this

Applications for the Fall 2024 Scholarships are open now through July 1. To learn more and apply, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com/scholarship.

"At HearingLife, it's the level of care we provide that sets us apart," said HearingLife Chief Audiologist Leslie Soiles. "I'm proud to support the careers of future audiologists and demonstrate the importance of life-changing hearing care."

Approximately 48 million Americans have hearing loss and the number of adults with hearing loss in the U.S. is expected to double by 2060*. The need for qualified, compassionate hearing care professionals is clear.

"The Doctor of Audiology degree is a valuable program that requires intensive clinical and academic training and this training comes with a significant tuition cost," explains Mary Kassa, Au.D., Audiology Program Coordinator at Wayne State University. "By offering this generous award, HearingLife is alleviating some of the financial concerns students encounter. What a wonderful way to invest in future audiologists!"

HearingLife operates more than 600 locations nationwide and employs hearing care professionals with a variety of credentials, including a Doctorate of Audiology, Hearing Instrument Specialists, and more. Ensuring that as many people as possible pursue this career is key to the quality of life for millions of Americans with hearing loss.

"At HearingLife, we're all about helping people hear better!" says Interim President Matt Reilly. "Making sure students can afford to receive their audiology degrees is crucial to the future of hearing care, regardless of where they end up working. We're proud to help."

