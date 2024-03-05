HearingLife Brings Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Centers Nationwide

I went to a restaurant, and I had no issue enjoying conversation. It was effortless. Post this

Hearing speech against background noise is the number one struggle for hearing aid wearers. To offer better clarity, Oticon Intent is equipped with user-intent sensors that understand and adapt to what individuals want to hear. The hearing aid seamlessly adjusts, based on the environment and movements of the wearer,1offering a more personalized hearing experience that mimics the brain's natural way of processing sound.

The HearingLife family welcomes Oticon Intent, which brings the latest in technology and comfort so our customers can hear better and be their best selves, engaging in a variety of environments like never before. Plus, Oticon Intent is the smallest, most discreet behind-the-ear hearing aid Oticon has ever made.

Oticon Intent features up to 20 hours of battery life, as well as faster charging time.2 It also utilizes next-generation Bluetooth® LE Audio that connects seamlessly with modern devices, including iPhone® and Android™ phones with OS 14 and newer3,4. All models also include a telecoil for use with hearing loops. And Oticon Intent is compatible with the Oticon Companion app, allowing users to manage their hearing experience conveniently from their smartphone or Apple Watch®.

Consumers can experience the benefits of Oticon Intent first hand by scheduling an appointment with HearingLife and receiving a complimentary hearing assessment* with a licensed hearing care professional. The assessment includes an opportunity to demo the devices in the office. HearingLife offers a risk-free hearing aid trial** for 30 days. This program enables the devices to be purchased, professionally fit, and customized for the individual's unique hearing needs. Customers will receive personalized counseling and adjustments to acclimate to the devices during the trial period.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 650 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: https://www.hearinglife.com.

Media Contact

Michael Rainiero, HearingLife, 609-580-9684, [email protected], http://www.hearinglife.com

Liz Meford, Kaplow Communications, (646) 747-3551, [email protected]

1 Higgins et al. (2023). Head movement and its relation to hearing.

2 Expected use time for rechargeable battery depends on use pattern, active feature set, hearing loss, sound environment, battery age and use of wireless accessories.

3 Android™ devices need to have Android 14 and support LE Audio Bluetooth® to allow hands-free communication or the Android Protocol for Audio Streaming (ASHA) to allow direct streaming to Oticon Intent. Please visit https://www.oticon.com/support/compatibility for more information.

4 Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Mac logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the US and other countries. Android™, Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC. Microsoft and Windows are part of the Microsoft group of companies. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG. Any use of such marks by Demant is under license. Other trademarks and tradenames are those of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Michael Rainiero, HearingLife, 609-580-9684, [email protected], https://www.hearinglife.com/

Liz Meford, Kaplow Communications, (646) 747-3551, [email protected]

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE HearingLife