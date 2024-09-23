HearingLife Donates $50,000 To Advance Alzheimer's Research

"With so many individuals impacted by Alzheimer's, further understanding the link between hearing loss and cognitive decline to help support research to end Alzheimer's is more important than ever," Dr. Leslie Soiles Post this

With this donation, and as part of its continued partnership, HearingLife has donated over $200,000 to the Alzheimer's Association over the past two years. To learn more and to donate to end Alzheimer's, visit [https://www.hearinglife.com/alz.

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: [https://www.hearinglife.com.

About the Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

