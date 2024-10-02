HearingLife to Send One Lucky Winner to Mesa, Arizona for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships

"It is our goal through this partnership to educate on healthy hearing practices, help people identify hearing loss early and provide effective solutions to prevent further decline—allowing people to continue enjoying the activities they love." Post this

HearingLife is the official hearing care partner of USA Pickleball, and the giveaway is just one of the many ways the company is encouraging players and fans of all ages to care for their hearing health as part of an active aging lifestyle. During USA Pickleball Nationals, HearingLife will offer free, on-site hearing screenings and personalized consultations from their team of hearing care professionals.

"Hearing health plays a crucial role in helping individuals stay active and engaged within their communities," says Dr. Leslie Soiles, Chief Audiologist at HearingLife. "It is our goal through this partnership to educate on healthy hearing practices, help people identify hearing loss early and provide effective solutions to prevent further decline—allowing people to continue enjoying the activities they love."

In addition to offering on-site services, HearingLife's presence at the tournament will include educational resources on how hearing loss can impact not only athletic performance, but also overall quality of life. Visitors can also learn about the latest advancements in hearing aid technology, including devices that are designed to enhance clarity in noisy environments – perfect for sporting activities like pickleball.

For more information about the partnership, visit hearinglife.com/pickleball

*Entries subject to terms and conditions

About HearingLife

HearingLife is a national hearing care company and part of the Demant Group, a global leader in hearing healthcare built on a heritage of care, health, and innovation since 1904. HearingLife operates nearly 700 hearing care centers across 42 states. We follow a scientific, results-oriented approach to hearing healthcare that is provided by highly skilled and caring professionals. Our vision is to help more people hear better through life-changing hearing health delivered by the best personalized care. To learn more, visit: http://www.hearinglife.com.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. Its mission is to promote the development and growth of the sport while sanctioning events and providing annual members with premier tournaments, educational opportunities, player rankings, official rules and other exclusive benefits. USA Pickleball is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation that is governed and operated by a Board of Directors and a national office staff, who provide the guidance and infrastructure for the continued expansion of the sport.

