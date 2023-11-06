HearMe Partners with Veterans Advantage to Offer Peer Support for the Military Community

"We understand the importance of mental health and emotional well-being. This partnership allows us to provide valuable support to the military community and we are honored to offer this service through Veterans Advantage," said Adam Lippin, Founder of HearMe. Post this

"We are excited to join forces with Veterans Advantage," said Adam Lippin, Founder of HearMe. "We understand the importance of mental health and emotional well-being. This partnership allows us to provide valuable support to the military community and we are honored to offer this service through Veterans Advantage."

"At Veterans Advantage, we believe in empowering our military community with the resources they need to thrive," said Scott Higgins, Founder of Veterans Advantage. "Our partnership with HearMe will provide our members with affordable peer support whenever our members need it. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who have served."

About HearMe:

HearMe provides a secure platform for individuals to connect with trained listeners. Listeners are available 24 hours a day to offer empathetic support and understanding through their shared lived experience. These types of interactions have been proven to increase mood and foster a sense of connection, combat loneliness, stress, and burnout, and allow for an immediate outlet, which can prevent more serious health issues. For more information about HearMe, please visit https://www.hearme.app/

About Veterans Advantage:

Veterans Advantage, PBC, is a registered public benefit corporation, with a socially responsible mission of delivering greater respect, recognition, and rewards to its members and their families for service to our country. Co-founded in 1999 by Scott Higgins, a Vietnam War Veteran, and Lin Higgins, the proud daughter of a U.S. Marine, Veterans Advantage provides a platform for companies to create and promote exclusive offers for their customers who are active-duty military, veterans, and their families enrolled in Veterans Advantage. The Veterans Advantage team is passionate about advocating for the creation of new, lifestyle enhancing benefits for its members. To learn more about Veterans Advantage and its services, visit https://www.veteransadvantage.com/.

