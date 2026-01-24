Heart Attack Survivor and Social Media Powerhouse Dr. ShantaQuilette Carter-Williams to Take Center Stage at WomenHeart's 2026 Summit

"The WomenHeart Summit is a powerful catalyst for elevating women's voices, advancing research, and shaping a future where every woman receives the heart care she deserves." — Nina Goodheart, SVP and President, Structural Heart & Aortic, Medtronic Post this

The centerpiece of the Summit will take place on February 2, 2026, featuring the Heart Health IS Women's Health Forum and the Wenger Awards. The Forum, hosted in partnership with HealthyWomen, will bring together clinicians, researchers, advocates, policymakers, and women with lived experience of heart disease to explore emerging science, gender-specific risks, policy priorities, and actionable solutions to close longstanding gaps in women's cardiovascular care.

Renowned patient advocate, dynamic speaker, and social media influencer Dr. ShantaQuilette Carter-Williams will take the stage as the keynote speaker for the Heart Health IS Women's Health Forum and as the emcee for the Wenger Awards. With millions of followers and a powerful personal story as a heart attack and stroke survivor, Dr. Carter-Williams brings a blend of lived experience, humor, and inspiration to her role, guiding attendees through this landmark event with her signature energy and insight. Her journey has empowered countless women and made her a trusted voice for those navigating health challenges and midlife reinvention. "We are extremely excited to have Dr. Carter-Williams keynote our Forum," says Celina Gorre, CEO, "not only to share her story but to set the stage for ensuring women are supported and educated about their heart health."

That evening, the Wenger Awards will honor visionary leaders whose work is advancing women's heart health across research, clinical care, advocacy, and support.

On February 3, 2026, WomenHeart Champions—women living with heart disease who are trained to advocate at the federal level—will participate in Advocacy Day on Capitol Hill, meeting with Members of Congress to urge action on critical priorities. These priorities include increasing federal research funding for women's cardiovascular health, expanding access to and participation in clinical trials, improving access to physician-prescribed medication, and strengthening programs such as WISEWOMAN to increase preventive heart health screening for women.

Together, the Forum, Wenger Awards, and Advocacy Day form a powerful, integrated call to action that centers women's lived experiences, advances science and policy, and drives meaningful change for women living with and at risk of heart disease.

"Women continue to face unique challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, and closing that gap demands sustained partnership and advocacy," said Nina Goodheart, senior vice president and president of the Structural Heart & Aortic business at Medtronic, a platinum sponsor of the Summit. "The WomenHeart Summit is a powerful catalyst for elevating women's voices, advancing research, and shaping a future where every woman receives the heart care she deserves."

The 2026 WomenHeart Summit is supported by an independent grant from Diamond Sponsor Merck & Co., Inc.; Platinum Sponsors Amgen, Medtronic, and Novartis; Gold Sponsors Bristol Myers Squibb, the BMS/J&J Alliance, and Pfizer; and other partners committed to advancing women's cardiovascular health.

Tickets for the Forum and the Wenger Awards are now available at www.womenheart.org.

About WomenHeart WomenHeart is the first and only national, patient-centered organization dedicated to improving the lives of women living with or at risk for heart disease through support, education, and advocacy.

About HealthyWomen HealthyWomen is the nation's leading independent nonprofit health information source dedicated to improving the health and well-being of women across the lifespan.

Tashana Thompson, WomenHeart, 1 4047117451, [email protected]

