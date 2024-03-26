Heart Failure Prevention: Early Detection Matters, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Access to screening tools such as echocardiograms and those qualified to perform these exams is low and continues to decrease. Post this

In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the barriers to screening access that impact physicians' abilities to diagnose structural heart disease earlier. The speakers will also share how these barriers can be overcome by offering screening services in more patient-centric locations by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-guided ultrasound.

Register for this webinar today to learn about advances in healthcare delivery for heart failure prevention.

Join Erik Abel, PharmD, MBA, VP, Clinical Strategy & Innovation, Ultrasound Digital Solution – Caption Care; Daniel Bensimhon, MD, Medical Director Advanced HF & Mechanical Support Program, Cone Health; and Jason Swartz, President, Central Region, agilon health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Heart Failure Prevention: Early Detection Matters.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], http://www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks