Heart Failure Prevention: Early Detection Matters, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain a better understanding of the stages of heart failure and why early detection is essential for improving patient outcomes. Attendees will learn about the current guidelines for the detection and management of heart disease. The featured speakers will discuss advances in care delivery for heart disease and how bringing diagnostics to patient-centric locations, including the home, positively impacts patient experience. The speakers will discuss how new models of healthcare delivery can be incorporated into everyday patient care and population health strategy.
TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the United States, the healthcare industry is reactive, focused on treating diseases that have already manifested and are driving individuals to seek care. But what if we turned this reactive approach into one that is proactive, focused on catching diseases earlier when the patient's prognosis is exponentially better? Structural and functional heart disease, as seen in heart failure, is a prime example of how early disease detection can greatly improve patient outcomes.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States: approximately 6.7 million Americans over the age of 20 experience heart failure, with this number expected to rise to 8.5 million by 2030. As heart failure progresses through its stages from A to D, the prognosis for patients rapidly declines. Therefore, there is an important need to detect and manage heart disease earlier before patients become symptomatic. However, access to screening tools such as echocardiograms and those qualified to perform these exams is low and continues to decrease.
In this webinar, the featured speakers will explore the barriers to screening access that impact physicians' abilities to diagnose structural heart disease earlier. The speakers will also share how these barriers can be overcome by offering screening services in more patient-centric locations by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-guided ultrasound.
Register for this webinar today to learn about advances in healthcare delivery for heart failure prevention.
Join Erik Abel, PharmD, MBA, VP, Clinical Strategy & Innovation, Ultrasound Digital Solution – Caption Care; Daniel Bensimhon, MD, Medical Director Advanced HF & Mechanical Support Program, Cone Health; and Jason Swartz, President, Central Region, agilon health, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Heart Failure Prevention: Early Detection Matters.
