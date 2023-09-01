Heart of Midlothian sign RoomRaccoon to power new one-of-a-kind hotel in Tynecastle Park Stadium

A match made in hospitality heaven! Heart of Midlothian selects RoomRaccoon as the hotel management system for Tynecastle Park Hotel.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoomRaccoon, a leading hotel management system for independent hotels, has been selected by Heart of Midlothian, the Scottish Premiership football club, to streamline the operations of their upcoming unique hotel at Tynecastle Park Stadium, Tynecastle Park Hotel.

The anticipated Tynecastle Park Hotel is set to be a 25-room hotel within the Main Stand in the 20,000-capacity venue. It promises to enhance the club's off-the-pitch offerings and create a truly exceptional destination for fans and visitors alike.

"Working with the team behind Tynecastle Park Hotel has been a fantastic experience," says Ed Kerr, Market Head of RoomRaccoon UK and Ireland. "Their well-defined goals and objectives made it easy to demonstrate how RoomRaccoon, both as a software solution and as a company, perfectly aligns with the property's requirements."

The decision to select RoomRaccoon was intuitive for Heart of Midlothian, as they aim to enhance the guest experience through modern hospitality while preserving the club's iconic identity.

Valerie Mentiplay of the hotel project team emphasises the importance of maintaining a seamless in-house appearance, stating, "The ability to customise the interface to align with our brand is crucial for us, and RoomRaccoon offers us just that and more."

With boots on the ground in the UK and its user-friendly interface, RoomRaccoon beat out the competition to take on Tynecastle Park Hotel's technical operations.

"Our decision to collaborate with RoomRaccoon for the hotel launch was driven by their excellent customer service, which included having a dedicated local contact. As a platform, we were drawn to the all-in-one user-friendly design and function, particularly the ability to manage all our rates from one platform," says Derek Paterson, the Hotel Manager of Tynecastle Park Hotel.

Tynecastle Park Hotel will use RoomRaccoon's dynamic pricing tool and RaccoonRev, the system's native revenue management tool that shares market insights and benchmarks performance against competitors. More sophisticated insights and automation will benefit the Tynecastle Park Hotel team in developing a pricing strategy that is attractive to prospective guests, leading to increased occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

"Without the luxury of a team dedicated solely to looking at rates, the Revenue Management function within RoomRaccoon will be a key feature for us and will help give us the confidence that we are making the most of our rates whilst being able to focus on service and looking after our guests," says Derek.

RoomRaccoon's Founder and CEO, Tymen van Dyl, says: "We are incredibly honoured to have been chosen by Heart of Midlothian as their trusted hotel management system provider. We understand the unique significance of Tynecastle Park Stadium in the hearts of fans, and we are committed to empowering Heart of Midlothian FC and their new team at Tynecastle Park Hotel with our advanced technology so that they can focus on creating memorable and seamless experiences for their guests."

About Tynecastle Park Hotel

The Tynecastle Park Hotel is a truly unique hotel in the instantly iconic destination of Tynecastle Park Stadium – the home of Heart of Midlothian Football Club. The Tynecastle Park Hotel is Heart's newest and boldest venture, owned and operated entirely by the club. The in-house management of the hotel allows Hearts to provide one-of-a-kind matchday and weekend experiences for both fans of the football club and visitors to Edinburgh.

About RoomRaccoon

RoomRaccoon is an award-winning Hotel Management System trusted by thousands of independent properties across the globe. RoomRaccoon's cloud-based platform empowers hoteliers and accommodation providers with a comprehensive range of products and solutions to increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance the guest experience. And with over 400 integrations, RoomRaccoon is one of the most connected solutions on the market. Founded in 2017 by a hotel owner and tech specialist, RoomRaccoon was awarded the Best Hotel Management System in the World by Hotel Tech Report in 2020 and 2021.

Media Contact

Lindsay Krause, RoomRaccoon, 44 1449546001, [email protected], https://roomraccoon.co.uk/

