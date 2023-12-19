Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Announces FY24 Mini-Grant Awards

The grants are intended to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours, events, and other heritage tourism-related initiatives.
FREDERICK, Md. , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area (HCWHA), a certified heritage area encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties, announces $23,728.00 in mini-grant awards to seven local nonprofit organizations:
- The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society: $2,028 to acquire an historically accurate marquee tent.
- The Washington County Historical Trust, Inc.: $3,400 to develop a strategic interpretive plan, brochure, and wayside marker for the circa 1800 Saylor House.
- Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution: $2,200 to erect a historical marker as part of the larger commemoration of the march of Gen. Anthony Wayne and his PA Continental troops through the region during the American Revolution.
- Washington County Historical Society: $5,000 to fund work and improvements to ensure the appropriate long-term care, storage, and display of the WCHS's Civil War artifacts.
- National Road Heritage Foundation: $5,000 to support the setup of the reception area for the National Road Museum and Boonsboro Welcome Center.
- Hood College: $4,000 to enable the digitization of 19th and 20th century Frederick Female Seminary and Hood College documents.
- Washington County Free Library: $2,100 to fund essential cleaning and repair of an original 1859 map of Washington County.
The grants range between $2,000 and $5,000 and are intended to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours, events, and other heritage tourism-related initiatives that are consistent with the goals and priorities stated in the HCWHA management plan and Strategic Plan (both available at https://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/). Grant-funded projects must take place within the geographic boundaries of the heritage area. The total investment in these projects is $83,030.73.
Media Contact
Emily Huebner, Director of Operations and Programs, Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area, (240) 608-5177, [email protected], https://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/stakeholders/mini-grants
SOURCE Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area
