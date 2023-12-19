Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area Announces FY24 Mini-Grant Awards

The grants are intended to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours, events, and other heritage tourism-related initiatives.

FREDERICK, Md. , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Heart of the Civil War Heritage Area (HCWHA), a certified heritage area encompassing parts of Carroll, Frederick and Washington counties, announces $23,728.00 in mini-grant awards to seven local nonprofit organizations:

The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society: $2,028 to acquire an historically accurate marquee tent.

The Washington County Historical Trust, Inc.: $3,400 to develop a strategic interpretive plan, brochure, and wayside marker for the circa 1800 Saylor House.

Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution: $2,200 to erect a historical marker as part of the larger commemoration of the march of Gen. Anthony Wayne and his PA Continental troops through the region during the American Revolution.

Washington County Historical Society: $5,000 to fund work and improvements to ensure the appropriate long-term care, storage, and display of the WCHS's Civil War artifacts.

National Road Heritage Foundation: $5,000 to support the setup of the reception area for the National Road Museum and Boonsboro Welcome Center.

Hood College: $4,000 to enable the digitization of 19th and 20th century Frederick Female Seminary and Hood College documents.

Washington County Free Library: $2,100 to fund essential cleaning and repair of an original 1859 map of Washington County.

The grants range between $2,000 and $5,000 and are intended to develop new and innovative programs, partnerships, exhibits, tours, events, and other heritage tourism-related initiatives that are consistent with the goals and priorities stated in the HCWHA management plan and Strategic Plan (both available at https://www.heartofthecivilwar.org/). Grant-funded projects must take place within the geographic boundaries of the heritage area. The total investment in these projects is $83,030.73.

