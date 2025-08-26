Heart on Main Street Completes First Independent Rebuild in Asheville, Restoring Dogwood Darlings Children's Boutique

"This project represents the heart of our mission," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "We don't just provide funding. We roll up our sleeves, stand beside retailers, and help them rebuild stronger than before." Post this

Repainted the boutique's second-floor interior and refreshed the exterior trim

Repaired damaged walls and fixtures

Re-landscaped the storefront, creating a more inviting presence on the street

Provided $5,000 in financial support to aid in recovery

in financial support to aid in recovery Delivered over $15,000 in product donations from vendor partners to replenish lost inventory

Lowe's and other generous donors provided essential supplies, while additional supporters contributed meals and community support to keep the project moving forward. Volunteers also delivered $5,000 monetary grants to two other Asheville independent retailers, Diamond Brand Outdoors and Second Gear, helping them recover from the impacts of Hurricane Helene as well.

"This project represents the heart of our mission," said Patrick Keiser, Executive Director of Heart on Main Street. "We don't just provide funding. We roll up our sleeves, stand beside retailers, and help them rebuild stronger than before. Asheville showed us the power of community, and we're excited to bring this model to other towns across the country."

Mellissa Hopkins, Director of Marketing & Operations, emphasized the power of teamwork: "This project wouldn't have been possible without the incredible volunteers who gave their time and energy, and the donors who provided the resources to make it all happen. It was inspiring to see so many people come together for one purpose: helping an independent retailer get back on its feet."

For boutique owner Kelly Schill, the experience was deeply moving: "I appreciate everything you have done for me and the store! You guys are so wonderful…still can't believe you picked me…how did I get so lucky!?!"

The Asheville project is just the beginning of Heart on Main Street's Independent Rebuild initiative. Plans are already underway to expand the program, intending to host 2–3 rebuilds each year in communities impacted by natural disasters.

Heart on Main Street is a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing independent retail by providing grants, education, and mentorship to independent retailers across the country. Through initiatives like the Independent Rebuild Project, the organization works hand-in-hand with retailers to ensure they not only survive but thrive after disaster strikes.

