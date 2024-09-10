Heart to Heart Hospice Expanding Services into Oklahoma

"It's exciting to be able to offer our care services in Oklahoma ... we are anxious to begin serving patients and families." Post this

"It's exciting to be able to offer our care services in Oklahoma, which happens to be my home state," said Kelly Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Heart to Heart Hospice, who is from Sallisaw. "We are anxious to begin serving patients and families in this area and to provide the compassionate care and support they deserve."

Heart to Heart Hospice, based in Plano, Texas, has been serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones, since 2003. The company currently provides a broad range of hospice services across 63 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas.

"When medicine cannot provide a cure, hospice redefines hope in terms of a patient's quality of life," said Robert Watson, who will serve as the Executive Director of the new Oklahoma location. "We care for the whole person through a team-oriented approach, meeting each patient's unique needs," he noted. "We also support their caregivers with guidance and encouragement, to help make the time together as peaceful as possible."

Watson said Heart to Heart Hospice of Southeast Oklahoma, slated to open later this fall, is currently in the process of staffing. The new facility is located at: 1321 N. 16th Avenue, Durant, OK 74701. Phone: 580.634.7127.

"Helping our patients remain in the place they call home and keeping them comfortable is what the Heart to Heart care team is trained to do," said Tracy Sudduth, MSN, RN, CHPN, and Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 63 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones, and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice here: https://hearttohearthospice.com/.

Media Contact

Kim Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], hearttohearthospice.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice