Heart to Heart Hospice House Continues Patient Service Despite Power Outages, Adverse Effects from Hurricane Beryl

"It has been amazing to see the level of collaboration, compassion, and commitment from these teams that has allowed us to continue serving patients and families across the entire Houston area." Post this

"It has been amazing to see the level of collaboration, compassion, and commitment from these teams that has allowed us to continue serving patients and families across the entire Houston area," said Nick Robinson, Heart to Heart Hospice's Regional Vice President of Operations. The Heart to Heart Hospice House is a 13-bed inpatient environment focused on providing end-of-life care for critically ill patients.

Host facility Proveer at Northgate is a 60-bed assisted living and memory care community that specializes in personalized care plans, 24/7 assistance with daily living activities, and individualized memory care programs designed to enhance cognitive function and quality of life.

"The extended power disruptions caused by Beryl put a particular strain on healthcare providers," said Proveer Senior Living Founder Matthew Thornton. "Dedicated team members put personal needs aside to make sure our residents were cared for during this emergency. Their devotion is truly awe-inspiring and deserving of our admiration."

Robinson said the Houston Hospice House staff worked tirelessly to admit and care for patients with critical needs, as well as those directly impacted by the storm in need of a safe location to continue their hospice care. "I'm extremely proud of the way our teams have responded to the immediate challenges and ongoing aftermath of the hurricane," he added.

Kami Styron, Director of the Houston Hospice House, said the Heart to Heart team had ordered additional medications and supplies in anticipation of Beryl's arrival and additional team members came together the night before to prepare the facility and the patients for the storm, which hit at 4:30 a.m., knocking out power. Operating on generator power, the staff placed fans in patient rooms to keep air circulating and baggies of ice in patient beds to keep them cool.

Team members from across the Houston area, with support from Heart to Heart's home office in Plano, worked together to make sure that water, food, medical supplies, medications, and transport needs were met. Using available Wi-Fi hotspots, they coordinated deliveries of supplies, including items such as clean linens and portable air conditioners, to maintain a sanitary and comfortable environment for patients.

"Keeping our patients safe and reassuring them and their families has been our number one priority," said Styron. "Our staff pulled together during this adversity to put our patients first and provide a phenomenal level of care. They supported each other as well, and I am grateful to be part of this group. They have made Heart to Heart and the City of Houston proud."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses in 55 locations across Texas, Michigan, and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

About Proveer at Northgate Senior Living Care

Proveer at Northgate Senior Living Care is a premier assisted living and memory care community located in Cypress, Texas. With a focus on providing compassionate and personalized care, Proveer at Northgate offers a supportive environment for seniors with memory loss, ensuring they receive the attention and respect they deserve. The community is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for its residents through comprehensive care programs, engaging activities, and a commitment to excellence in service. For more information, visit Proveer at Northgate.

Media Contact

Kimberly Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], www.htohh.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice