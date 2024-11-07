Heart to Heart Hospice Observes National Hospice Week, Nov. 11-15

Hospice offers comfort and dignity to people facing life-limiting illnesses, allowing them to stay in their homes. Post this

An integral part of the care-at-home community, hospice is performing an increasingly significant role in the country's healthcare system as the U.S. population continues to age at an unprecedented rate. The hospice benefit serves about 1.72 million Medicare beneficiaries a year.

Hospice offers comfort and dignity to people facing life-limiting illnesses, allowing them to stay in their homes (where surveys show more than 80 percent of Americans prefer to be). Using a personalized care plan for patients and their families, hospice provides pain management and symptom control, as well as emotional, spiritual, and practical support, including bereavement. An interdisciplinary team of professionals delivers care in whatever place the patient calls home.

"In taking hospice care to our patients, wherever they are, we work together to reduce ER visits and break the cycle of unnecessary hospitalizations," said Kelly Mitchell, chief executive officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "And while many people only consider hospice in the final days of life, hospice is ideally suited for patients and families for the final months."

Citing heart disease (the nation's leading cause of death) and its gradual decline, Mitchell noted how hospice care is often underutilized. "It's important to have conversations about end-of-life care in a timely manner," he said. "Our caregivers are trained to educate patients and loved ones on disease progression and to anticipate and respond quickly to any changes in condition."

Noting that hospice is covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and most private insurance, Mitchell said every American eligible for hospice who wants the service should be able to access quality care.

More information about hospice care and advance care planning is available from Heart to Heart Hospice or at CaringInfo.org.

