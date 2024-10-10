Heart to Heart Hospice Opens New Hospice House in San Antonio

Our goal is to provide comfort, support, and dignity, and our new Hospice House has a full array of amenities designed to ensure this high level of care. Post this

Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart Hospice founder and chief executive officer, said Heart to Heart has been serving the San Antonio community since 2009. "Our goal is to provide comfort, support, and dignity," he said, "and our new Hospice House has a full array of amenities designed to ensure this high level of care for both patients and their loved ones."

The Hospice House has 14 beautifully appointed private rooms. Each room has its own decor, private bathroom, cable TV, free Wi-Fi, sitting area for family, and accommodations for one overnight guest. The common areas include a family room, a quiet room, a children's playroom, a kitchen area, and a dining area for friends and family members to gather. Families will have 24/7 access to their loved one and appropriate four-legged family members are welcome to visit.

The new facility, located at 8554 Huebner Road, Building 2, is near San Antonio's South Texas Medical Center, making it convenient for families in the area. Heart to Heart Hospice also serves patients and families in the nearby counties of Bandera, Bexar, Gillespie, Kerr, Kendall, and Medina.

The community is invited to attend the Open House, on Thursday, Oct. 24. It will feature live music, hors d'oeuvres, and beverages. The event will offer several opportunities for guests: a Tour from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Cocktail Hour from 5 until 7 p.m.

More information is available on the website: San Antonio Hospice House - Heart to Heart Hospice

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 63 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones, and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

Media Contact

Kim Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], hearttohearthospice.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice