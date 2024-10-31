Heart to Heart Hospice Recognizes National Care at Home Month

We are committed to working together to make sure patients receive the right care at the right time and in the right place. Post this

"National Care at Home Month provides an opportunity to build awareness of the critical role all forms of home care have in protecting and supporting Americans," said Steven Landers, chief executive officer of the National Alliance for Care at Home. "Everyone deserves access to person-centered care at home that protects their dignity and preserves their quality of life."

As the U.S. population ages, it is increasingly important that the nation's healthcare system be prepared to offer a well-integrated continuum of high-quality care, where surveys show most people (more than 80%) want to receive it – in the comfort of the place they call home.

"We are committed to working together to make sure patients receive the right care at the right time and in the right place," said Kelly Mitchell, chief executive officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "Our goal is to help keep our patients in their home environment and to prevent unnecessary hospitalizations."

National Care at Home Month also recognizes the important work of unpaid family caregivers, who take on a substantial commitment, often at great personal sacrifice. According to the AARP, an estimated 38 million people (about 11.5% of the U.S. population), are caring for loved ones.

"Since hospice provides support for both the patient and the family, we are uniquely positioned to accompany those who are terminally ill on their end-of-life journey," said Tracy Sudduth, chief clinical officer for Heart to Heart Hospice. "Our goal is to bring patients comfort and peace in their final months, while compassionately helping their loved ones navigate grief and loss."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 63 locations in Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones, and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

About the National Alliance for Care at Home

The National Alliance for Care at Home is a new national organization representing providers of home care, home health, hospice, palliative care, and other health care services mainly delivered in the home. The Alliance brings together two legacy organizations with nearly 90 years of combined experience: the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). NAHC and NHPCO are in the process of combining operations to better serve members and lead into the future of care offered in the home. Learn more at http://www.AllianceForCareAtHome.org

Media Contact

Kim Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], hearttohearthospice.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice