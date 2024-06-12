Heart to Heart Hospice Service Areas Named as Prestigious 2024 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award Recipient

"We are excited to recognize the 2024 Hospice Honors recipients for their compassion, hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care," said Tracy Sudduth, Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. Post this

"We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care," said Jeremy Crow, Head of RCM and CAHPS Survey, Home Health and Hospice. "We congratulate Heart to Heart Hospice on this recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency."

"We are excited to recognize the 2024 Hospice Honors recipients for their compassion, hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care," said Tracy Sudduth, Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "I congratulate Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville, IN, Palestine and Pearsall, TX on their success in achieving this highest of honors."

About Heart to Heart Hospice

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 58 locations in Texas, Michigan, Indiana, and Oklahoma. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

Media Contact

Kimberly Dellinger, Heart to Heart Hospice, 972.517.6300, [email protected], www.htohh.com

SOURCE Heart to Heart Hospice