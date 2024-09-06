Heart to Heart Hospice Welcomes New Head of Medical Operations

"As we look to grow and expand our service offerings, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Bond to the Heart to Heart family." Post this

Prior to that, Dr. Bond was National Medical Director for Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, where he provided medical oversight for the Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio areas, and was Inaugural Chief Medical Officer for the Hospice Inpatient Center at Texas Health Resources.

Previously, he served for seven years in the U.S. Navy and was appointed Medical Director for Executive Health Care at the National Naval Medical Center ("The President's Hospital"), in Bethesda, Md. He provided medical care for soldiers, sailors, and airmen wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan, receiving multiple Navy commendations for patient care. He was also an Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of Health Scientists.

"As we look to grow and expand our service offerings, we are delighted to welcome Dr. Bond to the Heart to Heart family," said Kelly Mitchell, Heart to Heart Hospice Chief Executive Officer. "He has a passion for end-of-life care and is recognized as an expert and thought leader in this critical field of medicine. He brings exceptional experience, expertise, and compassion to this role and will be a tremendous asset to our team."

"I look forward to leading within Heart to Heart as we enhance and expand our mission," said Dr. Bond. In sharing his philosophy of hospice, he stated, "As healthcare workers in hospice, we must be the guardians of the vulnerable population we serve. Through compassion, medication, education, listening, and just being present, we can alleviate suffering and preserve one's dignity in their last earthly days."

Dr. Bond graduated from Greenville University in Greenville, Ill., where he majored in chemistry and biology. He then earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Midwestern University's Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine. In 2000, he completed his internship and residency training in Family Medicine at the Jacksonville Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dr. Bond currently serves on the Board of Trustees for Midwestern University.

Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses in 63 locations across Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.

