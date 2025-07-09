Heartfelt Juvenile Fiction Helps Children Value the Uniqueness of Family

Somewhere between the fiction and the feedback, I was inspired to tell a tale of a boy who changed his views on a family that loved him in the best way they knew how. Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Blankenship said, "I've always found solace in storytelling and parenting. Every year on my children's birthdays, I'd write and illustrate stories with them as the main characters, inspired by their interests. I'd also write them a letter, to be opened when they reach the age I was at the time. Somewhere between the fiction and the feedback, I was inspired to tell a tale of a boy who changed his views on a family that loved him in the best way they knew how. I have dreamed about this book for a long time. When I became an art therapist and then a parent I learned how creative things, like children's books, can change your heart in the best way! Through getting married, having 4 children, moving across the country and many other family adventures, my family has inspired my dream to become a reality. They have allowed me to experience grace and truth that leads to unconditional love. My hope is that our readers will be encouraged to love the families they have been called to."

Jacqueline Blankenship is a Licensed Professional Counselor and art therapist with a passion for helping families grow together. She is a debut writer and illustrator that is passionate about restoring faith in the family system. Blankenship is thankful to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She and her husband reside in rural Montana with their four children. Blankenship cherishes time with her husband and loves playing Pokémon, Barbies, Play-doh and Peek-a-boo with the children.

Daniel Garrighan, also a debut author, is a husband and a devoted father of two children. He hails from a family of six, drawing inspiration from his own experiences. Garrighan's passion for music and art shines through in his storytelling, adding depth and creativity to his narrative. He is a Certified Addiction and Drug Counselor, and the CEO of a substance abuse treatment center located in Pennsylvania. Garrighan cherishes time with his wife and children, embracing every opportunity to learn and grow together as a family.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. My Family Stinks is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

