Heartland Health Services Announces New Leadership in Central Illinois

Heartland Health Services (HHS) is proud to announce Dewitt Harrell will be the new chief executive officer of the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving central Illinois.

PEORIA, Ill. , March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Harrell joins HHS from PrimaryOne Health where he served as the chief administrative/chief financial officer for seven years. PrimaryOne is the third largest FQHC in Ohio. They provide integrated primary care, dental, vision, and behavioral healthcare services to more than 42,000 patients. Harrell was responsible for finance, accounting, budgeting, grants, procurement, contracts, human resources, billing, information technology, compliance, strategic projects, facilities, 340B pharmacy and managed care organization. Strategic projects include the recent opening of two new school-based health centers, a new health center on the east side of Columbus and four mobile health centers.

Prior to joining PrimaryOne Health, Harrell was President and CEO of DDHX Enterprises, serving clients such as Franklin County Jobs and Family Services, and Columbus Area Integrated Health Services. His experience also includes working in Strategic Financial Management Healthcare at Deloitte Consulting.

Harrell is replacing Sharon Adams who is retiring after serving as CEO since January 2019. Adams has a 30-plus year career in healthcare management.

"We thank Sharon for her leadership, especially during a pandemic which affected so many of our patients. She truly embodied the mission and vision of Heartland Health Services. Sharon's strong background in healthcare management helped take HHS to a new level," says Todd Baker, president of the HHS Board of Directors.

"I'm extremely excited for this new opportunity to lead Heartland Health Services and I am honored to help expand on the legacy of providing access to affordable, high quality health services while improving the lives of all. What excites me the most is working alongside dedicated team members at HHS and making a difference in the community for so many that need them the most," adds Harrell.

Harrell will assumed his leadership position on March 1.

About Heartland Health Services

Heartland Health Services is a Federally Qualified Health Clinic providing access to high-quality, affordable, comprehensive primary health care for the community. In 2023, Heartland welcomed 21,341 patients to our facilities resulting in 66,519 patient encounters through its network of seven clinics in the Tri-County region while maintaining patient satisfaction scores of over 90%. Services are provided regardless of age, race, color, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or ability to pay. For more information, visit https://hhsil.com/

Media Contact

amy paul, Central States Marketing, 1 3092297175, [email protected], Central States Marketing

SOURCE Heartland Health Services (HHS)