Hearts and Hands Food Pantry to Host SNAP/EBT Application Assistance Event in Partnership with Urban League of Central Carolinas

Registration Details:

Registration is required for participation in the event. Interested individuals can register online at SNAP Assistance Event Registration. (https://snapsignupday.youcanbook.me) Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Event Location:

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry

4040 Chesapeake Drive

Charlotte, NC 28216

First building, up the stairs, entrance to the right.

"We are excited to partner with the Urban League of Central Carolinas to offer this important resource to our community," said Sandra Marks, Executive Director at Hearts and Hands Food Pantry. "Navigating government assistance programs can be daunting, and we want to ensure that everyone who needs support has access to the necessary resources and information."

For more information about the event, please contact [email protected].

About Hearts and Hands Food Pantry:

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious food and support services to individuals and families in need throughout the Charlotte area. For more information about Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, please visit www.heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com.

About Urban League of Central Carolinas:

The Urban League of Central Carolinas is a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, education, and social services to underserved communities in the Charlotte region. For more information about the Urban League of Central Carolinas, please visit www.urbanleaguecc.org.

Media Contact

Kenya Joseph, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, 1 9802920357, [email protected], www.heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com

SOURCE Hearts and Hands Food Pantry