Hearts and Hands Food Pantry to Host SNAP/EBT Application Assistance Event in Partnership with Urban League of Central Carolinas

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is hosting a SNAP/EBT Application Assistance event in partnership with the Urban League of Central Carolinas. The event will take place on Friday, July 12, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Hearts and Hands Food Pantry located at 4040 Chesapeake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216. Registration is required.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a SNAP/EBT Application Assistance event in collaboration with the Urban League of Central Carolinas. The event will take place on Friday, July 12, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Hearts and Hands Food Pantry located at 4040 Chesapeake Drive, Charlotte, NC 28216.
This event aims to support individuals and families in navigating the SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Experts from the Urban League of Central Carolinas will be on hand to provide personalized assistance and guidance throughout the event.
Registration Details:
Registration is required for participation in the event. Interested individuals can register online at SNAP Assistance Event Registration. (https://snapsignupday.youcanbook.me) Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged.
Event Location:
Hearts and Hands Food Pantry
4040 Chesapeake Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
First building, up the stairs, entrance to the right.
"We are excited to partner with the Urban League of Central Carolinas to offer this important resource to our community," said Sandra Marks, Executive Director at Hearts and Hands Food Pantry. "Navigating government assistance programs can be daunting, and we want to ensure that everyone who needs support has access to the necessary resources and information."
For more information about the event, please contact [email protected].
About Hearts and Hands Food Pantry:
Hearts and Hands Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious food and support services to individuals and families in need throughout the Charlotte area. For more information about Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, please visit www.heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com.
About Urban League of Central Carolinas:
The Urban League of Central Carolinas is a nonprofit organization that provides advocacy, education, and social services to underserved communities in the Charlotte region. For more information about the Urban League of Central Carolinas, please visit www.urbanleaguecc.org.
Media Contact
Kenya Joseph, Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, 1 9802920357, [email protected], www.heartsandhandsfoodpantry.com
SOURCE Hearts and Hands Food Pantry
Share this article