Heartwarming Juvenile Fiction Helps Children and Families Process Loss From a Biblical Viewpoint

Xulon Press presents a beautiful children's story that age-appropriately explains grieving and the emotions that accompany loss.
SALEM, N.H., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Dennis Knight turns his family's loss into a heartwarming juvenile story to help young children understand grieving and loss in Hello, I am Matthew ($25.99, paperback, 9798868500572; $35.99, hardcover, 9798868500589; $9.99, e-book, 9798868500596).
As a pastor for 15 years, Knight has been honored to walk many people through life's toughest moments. He knows firsthand how the grief children experience in the loss of someone they love is a complex emotion to help a child navigate, as he witnessed walking his own children through moments of loss and grief. Knight's book is a creative and personal illustration of hope after loss, written to bring comfort to children, aged 5 to 9 years old, and their families. It shows how God's promises and presence have helped his own family to heal and process the loss of their baby, Matthew, who died before he was born. In Knight's fictional story, Matthew introduces himself to his new classmates on his first day in heaven. The author prays that God guides all readers through their losses and that He uses this story to provide hope in restoring what this broken world has stolen from each family.
"The inspiration for this book stems from the loss of my own unborn son many years ago," said Knight. "Writing this story has aided in that healing process and renewing my hope for the day I will meet my son. Grief is a real emotion that marks many families, and it is my hope that this book will help to heal those that experience loss in their family."
Business owner Dennis Knight is also a pastor, speaker and has been a father for the past 27 years. Passionate about men's ministry, he is the creator and director of King Me Ministries designed to equip men to become all that God intended when He designed the masculine heart. Beyond writing and speaking, Knight enjoys training in Jujitsu and hiking with his wife as they work to conquer all 48 of the 4000' peaks in New Hampshire.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hello, I am Matthew is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
