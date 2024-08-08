Heartwarming Juvenile Fiction Helps Children and Families Process Loss From a Biblical Viewpoint

Writing this story has aided in that healing process and renewing my hope for the day I will meet my son. Grief is a real emotion that marks many families, and it is my hope that this book will help to heal those that experience loss in their family. Post this

"The inspiration for this book stems from the loss of my own unborn son many years ago," said Knight. "Writing this story has aided in that healing process and renewing my hope for the day I will meet my son. Grief is a real emotion that marks many families, and it is my hope that this book will help to heal those that experience loss in their family."

Business owner Dennis Knight is also a pastor, speaker and has been a father for the past 27 years. Passionate about men's ministry, he is the creator and director of King Me Ministries designed to equip men to become all that God intended when He designed the masculine heart. Beyond writing and speaking, Knight enjoys training in Jujitsu and hiking with his wife as they work to conquer all 48 of the 4000' peaks in New Hampshire.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Hello, I am Matthew is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

