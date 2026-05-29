Heartwell STAT Imaging Launches Rapid-Turnaround DVT Testing in Midtown New York City and New Jersey

Heartwell STAT Imaging has launched cardiologist-run, rapid-turnaround cardiac ultrasound screening services at two locations: 26 E. 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan and 18 Centre Drive in Monroe Township, New Jersey. The practice was founded to address a critical gap in urgent care: near-immediate, non-invasive screening for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and other urgent, life-threatening conditions that can't wait hours in a hospital ER.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartwell STAT Imaging, a premier diagnostic facility located in central Manhattan, is proud to announce its official opening and the launch of its revolutionary STAT imaging services. By providing near-immediate, non-invasive cardiac ultrasound testing at its 26 E 36th St location in Manhattan and 18 Centre Drive, Monroe Twp., New Jersey, Heartwell is set to transform how New Yorkers approach critical time-sensitive diagnosis.

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) affects nearly 1 million Americans annually. DVT is a serious risk: blood clots can quickly progress into life-threatening conditions. Despite the urgency of screening for DVT once symptoms are identified, patients often face wait times exceeding ten hours in traditional emergency rooms. Heartwell STAT Imaging addresses this crisis by offering rapid cardiovascular ultrasound screening with minimal wait times, as well as before and after hours service, ensuring that "time is of the essence" remains the priority in patient care.

"Heartwell STAT Imaging was built on the principle that when your time matters as much as your health, you shouldn't have to wait," said Dr. Lara Oboler, founder and Medical Director of Heartwell. "We're revolutionizing STAT accessibility for patients in the New York area."

Heartwell's model brings to New York City:

Immediate Accessibility: Availability during odd hours and holidays ensures care and screening are available as soon as symptoms are identified, expediting your treatment process and improving health outcomes.

Rapid Results: A specialized focus on urgent DVT screening means when something is identified, your next steps are immediate treatment.

Central Location in Manhattan: Heartwell is conveniently located at 26 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016.

Private Practice: Patients can access screening and get answers without being slowed down by prior authorization from insurance.

Heartwell STAT Imaging aims to position itself as the premier emergency cardiac ultrasound imaging practice with a specific focus on no-wait, rapid screening for DVT.

For more information or to book an immediate screening, please visit heartwellstatimaging.net or call (212) 888-8400 ext 5.

Media Contact

Dr. Lara Oboler, Heartwell STAT Imaging, 1 2128888400 5, [email protected], https://www.heartwellstatimaging.net

SOURCE Heartwell STAT Imaging