Heat Wave: Senior Care Tips for Keeping Aging Loved Ones Safe

BrightStar Care, The Leading Senior Care Agency, Shares Life-Saving Advice

GURNEE, Ill., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Summer is a season of sunshine and outdoor activities. However, it also brings high heat, increased sun exposure sunshine, and humidity, posing significant safety risks for seniors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even lists "older age" as a risk factor for skin cancer, underscoring the importance of taking extra precautions during high-risk months. For those caring for aging loved ones, BrightStar Care offers essential tips.

Sun Safety

Protecting seniors from overexposure to the sun is crucial, as it can lead to dehydration, sunburn, heat exhaustion, and even skin cancer. When planning to go outside, it is important to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher. Sunscreen should be applied even during cloudy weather as UV radiation can damage skin even through cloud cover. Hats and loose, comfortable clothing that covers as much skin as possible such as long-sleeved shirts and pants can also provide extra protection from the sun. For even more protection against the sun, there are clothes made with UV-blocking fabric that are breathable enough to keep seniors cool and protected against the sun and heat.

Hydration Tips

Staying hydrated is vital, but it's especially critical for seniors. As we age, our bodies lose some ability to conserve fluids, and older adults may not always feel thirsty. Many seniors also take medications that can lead to dehydration, increasing the risk of hospitalization, especially during the summer months. To help seniors stay hydrated, consider offering water flavored with fruit, cucumbers, or a dash of lemon and lime juice to make it more enjoyable. Incorporating more fruits and vegetables into their diet can also help, as these foods are naturally hydrating. For additional support, seniors can carry a water bottle to help them hydrate regularly or set alarm reminders to remind them to take regular hydration breaks throughout the day.

Indoor Activities to Beat the Heat

While outdoor activities are a summer staple, extreme heat can be dangerous for seniors. Staying indoors can be a safe and enjoyable alternative. Going to the movie theater or visiting a museum are great options for getting out of the heat while enjoying culture. Many museums and movie theaters also offer senior and child discounts, making for a budget-friendly outing the whole family can enjoy. At-home activities including board games, cards, and puzzles can be great excuses to interact with friends or neighbors while enjoying the refreshing air conditioning.

For more information about BrightStar Care visit www.brightstarcare.com.

About BrightStar Care:

Founded in 2002, BrightStar Care is a national home care agency with more than 396 corporate-owned and franchised locations nationwide that provide medical and non-medical home health care services to clients and supplemental care staff to businesses. BrightStar Care corporate and franchise agencies across the country employ more than 15,000 caregivers and 5,700 registered nurses who oversee the care and safety of each individual client. BrightStar Care offers custom medical staffing solutions to corporate entities and holds national accounts with government agencies across distinct patient populations providing healthcare staff anywhere care is needed. Female-founded by Shelly Sun, BrightStar Care is committed to providing a higher standard of care through its clinical nurse-led care model. As a member of Moving Health Home, BrightStar Care also actively advocates to change federal and state policies that prevent the home from being an accredited clinical care site. Network-wide BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited – the gold standard within the health care industry. BrightStar Care has also consecutively received The Joint Commission Enterprise Champion for Quality award for more than a decade.

Media Contact

Jodie Fredericks, BrightStar Care, 1 2094019604, [email protected] , www.brightstarcare.com .

SOURCE BrightStar Care