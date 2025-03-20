Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty Unites With William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty

Two Premier Real Estate Brands Align to Serve Buyers and Sellers Throughout the Hudson Valley, Based out of Millbrook, N.Y.

MILLBROOK, N.Y., March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty, the preeminent luxury real estate firm serving New York's Hudson Valley, has united with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty, the third largest Sotheby's International Realty firm in the world as well as the largest in the Northeast, both firms announced today. The Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty office location in Millbrook, N.Y., will now be known as William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty — Heather Croner Brokerage.

The alignment marks William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's first brick and mortar location in Dutchess County, N.Y. The company said the move is part of a larger strategy to grow its presence in the Hudson Valley and further strengthen its commitment to serving the real estate needs of buyers and sellers from Westchester County to Upstate New York. Last year William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty established a brokerage in neighboring Columbia County with an office in Chatham, N.Y.

Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty was founded by Heather Croner, principal broker, in 1980. In the decades since, Croner has achieved a reputation as one of the leading brokers in Hudson Valley real estate as well as a major force behind the marketing and sale of the region's most high-profile properties. She is sought by sellers and prospective buyers from the very top levels of their various professions or ways of life in fields from industry and finance to theater and the arts.

Croner and her company's agents have served clients in the purchase and sale of mansions, estates, river properties, cottages, farms and land for investment throughout Dutchess, Columbia and Ulster Counties.

"Heather Croner is an icon of Hudson Valley real estate, and we couldn't be more thrilled that she has chosen to align her prestigious firm with our brand," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty. "Millbrook and the surrounding communities her company serves have long been destinations for those seeking a Hamptons-like retreat in an area renowned for its historic small communities, art and culture, and country lifestyle. With this merge we are excited to grow our relationships within these beautiful communities and continue providing excellent service to existing and future clients here."

The partnership effectively unites the boutique Millbrook-based firm with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's extensive network of 31 offices and 1,100+ advisors throughout Connecticut, New York, and Massachusetts.

"We are excited for the significant benefits our agents and clients alike will experience with this new alliance," said Croner. "In addition to our combined expertise in the Hudson Valley, these include enhanced property exposure with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's award-winning in-house marketing and public relations teams, access to an even broader network of qualified real estate intenders, and the most innovative technological resources."

In addition to Heather Croner, agents Robert Brush, Gina Fox, Kirk Henckels, Kate Johnson, JC Keeler, Patricia McNamee, Rachel Rivkind, Sapana Skakya, Dominique Shuminova, Paula van der Geest, Catherine Visen and Billie Woods will now work with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in Millbrook, for a total of 13 sales professionals.

The agents will work out of the former Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby's International Realty offices at 324 Fowler Road. Set within a notable garden, the office occupies a former barn space that was converted by Croner on her own property.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

