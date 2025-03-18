HeatMate Launches US Website, Expanding Its Graphite Heating & Cooking Lineup

"This website isn't just about listing products—it's designed to give users an instant, interactive experience with our Graphite Heating Ecosystem," said Zackary Lipov, Vice President of Sengoku L.A., Ltd. Post this

The technology behind HeatMate is backed by decades of expertise. Sengoku Iron Works, founded as a small, family-owned company in Japan in 1953, originally supplied high-performance heating solutions for Sanyo Electric Co. By 1977, Sengoku officially became an electrical product manufacturer, expanding into home appliances and establishing itself as a leader in precision heating technology.

A Proven Success: 3 Million Units Sold in Asia

While new to the US, HeatMate's graphite toaster ovens have already taken Asia by storm, selling over 3 million units under the Aladdin brand in just two years. The rapid success of these appliances led to the opening of the SENGOKU ALADDIN FACTORY in Kasai, Japan, in 2023—a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to meeting global demand.

More Than a Toaster Oven: A Complete Graphite Heating Ecosystem

The HeatMate product lineup now extends beyond its best-selling Graphite Toaster Oven to include:

Energy-Efficient Space Heaters—Perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, home gyms, offices, and garages, these heaters use graphite heating elements to provide instant, consistent warmth with lower energy consumption.

Versatile Patio Heaters – Designed for outdoor comfort year-round, HeatMate's wall-mounted and stand-alone patio heaters provide sleek, efficient warmth for patios, porches, and backyard entertaining areas.

Revolutionary Cooking Appliances – The HeatMate SET-G16A Graphite Toaster Oven uses advanced heating technology to eliminate preheating, cook 40% faster, and deliver perfect textures with superior energy efficiency.

A Next-Generation Shopping Experience

To showcase its complete heating ecosystem, HeatMate has launched a one-of-a-kind interactive website feature. Visitors can:

Explore a virtual indoor & outdoor living space

Select any HeatMate product to see how it fits into their home

Get instant product information and add it to their shopping cart with one click

"This website isn't just about listing products—it's designed to give users an instant, interactive experience with our Graphite Heating Ecosystem," said Zackary Lipov, Vice President of Sengoku L.A., Ltd. "By allowing visitors to explore our heaters and cooking appliances in practical living settings, we make it easier than ever to visualize how HeatMate products can fit into their homes and everyday life."

Why Graphite Heating? A Superior Alternative to Traditional Heating Elements

HeatMate's products utilize graphite heating technology, outperforming quartz and ceramic heating elements in speed, efficiency, and durability. Unlike traditional ovens and heaters, HeatMate's graphite technology:

Heats instantly (550°F in 0.2 seconds for toaster ovens, immediate warmth for heaters)

Provides consistent, even heating—no hot spots, no waiting

Consumes up to 60% less energy than competing models

Where to Buy HeatMate Appliances

HeatMate is now available at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and HSN. To explore the entire product lineup, visit https://heatmate-usa.com.

