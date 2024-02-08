Heatsail Product Launch: Introducing TWIG - Stylish Outdoor Heating Solution

"TWIG sets a stylish new standard in outdoor heating solutions, providing comfort and ambiance for both residential and commercial spaces." - Luc Téblick, CEO of Heatsail. Post this

1. Infrared Heating: Equipped with advanced infrared heating technology, TWIG delivers efficient and comfortable warmth, ensuring a cozy outdoor experience even on chilly evenings.

2. Modern Design: TWIG boasts a contemporary design that enhances the aesthetics of any outdoor setting. Its sleek lines and elegant finish make it a stylish addition to patios, gardens, and hospitality venues.

3. Compact and Portable: Designed with convenience in mind, TWIG is compact and easy to transport. Its lightweight construction ensures hassle-free installation and mobility, making it an ideal choice for various outdoor environments.

4. Easy Installation: Setting up TWIG is a breeze. With its simple installation process, you can have it up and running in no time, providing instant warmth and ambiance to your outdoor space.

5. Foldable and Space-saving: TWIG features a foldable design, allowing for easy storage when not in use. Its collapsible structure makes it an excellent space-saving solution, perfect for smaller outdoor areas or venues with limited storage space.

6. Versatile for Hospitality: TWIG's flexibility makes it an excellent choice for hospitality businesses. Whether it's a cozy restaurant terrace or a bustling cafe courtyard, TWIG adapts effortlessly to various commercial settings, enhancing the guest experience with its warmth and ambiance.

"We are excited to introduce TWIG to the market," says Luc Téblick, CEO of Heatsail. "With its combination of style, functionality, and versatility, TWIG sets a new standard in outdoor heating solutions, providing comfort and ambiance for both residential and commercial spaces."

The TWIG is available now for Pre-Order Now on the Heatsail Website.

For more information about TWIG and how it can elevate your outdoor experience, visit our website or contact us today.

About Heatsail: Heatsail is a leading provider of innovative outdoor climate control solutions, offering both heating and cooling options, dedicated to enhancing outdoor living spaces with style and comfort.

Contact Information: Heatsail, +3235029988 [email protected], www.heatsail.com

Media Contact

Philip Dubois, HEATSAIL, 32 35029988, [email protected], www.heatsail.com

SOURCE HEATSAIL