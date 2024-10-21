HEB Manitoba Takes New Benefits Administration System Live, Implemented by Sagitec

"Our business is unique in the pension and benefits industry, so finding a vendor with the right technical framework and knowledge to build our solution was no easy task," said Kerry Poole, CEO at HEB Manitoba. Post this

In 2018, HEB Manitoba contracted with Sagitec to implement a solution aimed at delivering a significantly improved experience for users by:

Providing members with a new feature-rich portal to access and manage their benefits needs. Providing employers with a new portal for managing their work with HEB in a near real-time environment. Digitizing and automating the exchange of data between HEB and its third-party service providers.

The other major need of the new solution was to provide HEB with a leap ahead in its day-to-day delivery of services by:

Centralizing and administering all HEB benefit plans using one integrated system. Providing HEB with a consolidated 360-degree view of their members. Managing work through automated workflows and reducing their dependency on paper-driven processes.

Today, HEB's new administration system integrates the often complex business rules for all six of its Plans:

Instead of providing employees with paper forms that must be collected and returned to HEB, employers now report employment changes to HEB through the new employer portal. Instead of completing multiple paper forms, often duplicating the same information on each form, members receive a consolidated enrollment package directly from HEB. When they use the member portal to enroll for their Plans, the information is added to HEB's system in real-time.

Pension and disability payments are now processed through one new system.

Over 10,000 members have registered for the new member portal since it went live.

"Our business is unique in the pension and benefits industry, so finding a vendor with the right technical framework and knowledge to build our solution was no easy task," said Kerry Poole, CEO at HEB Manitoba. "With this system, Sagitec and HEB broke new ground by creating an integrated pension and benefits management system that didn't exist anywhere in North America when we started our journey."

"We thank the HEB team for collaborating with our Sagitec team and jointly launching the new pension benefits administration system," said Subodh Murthi, Sagitec's Managing Director. "We are confident that the system will help HEB members and employers tremendously and continue to evolve with changing business needs."

About Sagitec

Sagitec is a global software provider focused on solving complex, business-rule-driven problems with domain experts and proven technology. Sagitec serves some of the largest pension organizations in the world. The fully integrated, web-based pension administration Neospin™ solution is powered by Sagitec's core platform, and supports millions of plan participants, many thousand employers, and administers multiple types of pension plans: defined benefit, defined contribution, provident, cash balance, hybrid, and Taft-Hartley.

In addition to serving the pension industry, Sagitec Solutions designs and delivers software solutions for unemployment insurance, paid family medical leave, disability insurance, and healthcare. With deep industry experience, Sagitec is a partner clients can trust to drive their vision into action. For more information, visit: http://www.sagitec.com

Media Contact

Sukanya Samy, Sagitec Solutions, 6512847130, [email protected], https://www.sagitec.com/pension-software-company/press-releases

SOURCE Sagitec Solutions