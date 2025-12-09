Hecho Libre Now Open at Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, from Acclaimed Lifestyle Hospitality Group sbe and Celebrated Chef Wes Avila

Two-time James Beard Award finalist introduces a bold Baja-meets-Sonoran Desert dining experience in Scottsdale

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hecho Libre, an all-new Baja-inspired dining concept with a Sonoran Desert twist, is now open at Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas, marking a visionary partnership between the resort and leading lifestyle hospitality group sbe from Sam Nazarian. Currently in preview ahead of the resort's highly anticipated debut on January 5, 2026, the innovative new restaurant is helmed by two-time James Beard Award finalist Chef Wes Avila. The collaboration marries sbe's expertise in crafting destination dining experiences with Chef Avila's soulful, community-driven cooking, and advances Kimpton Miralina's mission to connect guests more deeply to the Sonoran Desert through cuisine and culture.

Best known for his acclaimed Los Angeles dining hotspots Guerrilla Tacos and Ka'teen, Chef Avila brings his ingredient-driven approach to regional Mexican cuisine to Arizona for the first time with Hecho Libre. The concept embodies his personal mission: a celebration of the communities that inspire his cooking and a dedication to crafting food with soul. Rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and connection, each dish is designed to tell a story of place and people.

"Hecho Libre means 'made free.' It is about freedom in cooking, honoring tradition while creating your own path," said Chef Wes Avila. "We wanted to marry that idea with the spirit of the desert. We've created a place that's vibrant, heartfelt, and deeply rooted in the landscape around it, and we are excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience Hecho Libre."

Of The Sonoran, For The Sonoran

To bring Hecho Libre to life, Chef Avila embarked on an immersive journey into the Sonoran Desert, guided by Kimpton Miralina Executive Chef Stephen Jones, a fellow James Beard finalist and the property's culinary lead. Chef Jones served as Chef Avila's guide to the region's rich culinary heritage, introducing him to local purveyors, regional ingredients, and the tastes of the Valley. The result is a menu that honors Chef Avila's signature style while embracing the agricultural richness and cultural traditions of the region. From spotlighting pastries from the artisanal Cielito Rosa Bakery, a beloved Latina-owned local pastry shop, to sourcing produce from nearby desert growers such as Blue Sky Organics in Litchfield Park and Ramona Farms in Sacaton, Chef Avila has woven the spirit of the desert into every aspect of Hecho Libre.

From Sunrise to Moonlight: A Menu Rooted in Mission

With each dish designed to bridge cultures, Hecho Libre's menu showcases bold flavors and locally-sourced ingredients prepared with intention and artistry as part of an all-day culinary experience that carries guests from morning rituals to evening warmth. The menu encourages discovery, from the yellowtail aguachile with serrano, Asian pear, and cucumber, to the signature avocado vampiro taco layered with crispy cheese and salsa macha. Signature dishes include chilaquiles with queso oaxaca, pickled red onion and salsa china, halibut veracruzana with mariscos salsa and herbs, carnitas with pickled jalapeño relish, and pescado a las brasas grilled over open flame – all celebrating Mexico's coastal vibrancy and the agricultural richness of the Sonoran Desert. Shared favorites such as grilled corn esquites and sweet potato taquitos nod to Avila's Los Angeles roots, while hand-pressed tortillas, house-made salsas, and seasonal agua frescas anchor the experience in authenticity.

Hecho Libre's bar is a destination in its own right, featuring an innovative agave-focused cocktail program that celebrates artisanal, small batch producers from Mexico, with signature drinks like the Fairy Duster, a blend of mezcal, guava, sage, lime, and rose water. For those whose tastes veer elsewhere, not to be missed is the Wes Colada, with white rum, elderflower, coconut milk, pineapple, lime, strawberry, and mint. Local brewers are on tap, and the wine program proudly features up-and-coming Mexican winemakers from Baja California and Querétaro wine regions.

The Cafe at Hecho Libre reimagines the traditional cafe experience with an enduring sense of place, pairing familiar morning staples with authentic Mexican pastries and specialty drinks rooted in the region. The menu features grab-and-go breakfast burritos in varieties such as chorizo with potato, ham, and egg or grilled steak ranchero, alongside conchas, wedding cookies and pumpkin empanadas from Cielito Rosa Bakery. A curated coffee program rounds out the morning ritual with specialties like Wes's horchata cold foam latte, Hecho cafe de olla, and stone ground Oaxacan chocolate latte.

Desert-Born Design: Where Artisanal Craft Meets Sonoran Soul

Hecho Libre's design by Saguez & Dash blends playful desert warmth with artisanal detail. Natural materials, terracotta tones, woven textures, and cactus-green accents ground guests in earthy desert tranquility. The entire space is accented by The Loom, a woven art installation hand-crafted by a textile artist from Oaxaca, which cascades from the ceiling. The private dining room is designed with the same beautiful intention, with its handcrafted tilework, rattan lighting, and desert botanicals. Expansive glass doors open to a lush garden patio with mountain views, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor flow that reflects Miralina's architectural rhythm of light, connection, and craft.

Hecho Libre will serve breakfast from 7:00 - 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and dinner from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Reservations are now available on OpenTable. For more information, please visit https://www.miralinaresort.com/#eat, or follow along on Instagram at @hecholibreparadisevalley and @miralinaresort.

About Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas Paradise Valley

Set against the backdrop of Camelback and Mummy mountains, Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas in Paradise Valley, Scottsdale, invites guests to experience the Sonoran Desert through a fresh lens. Opening in early 2026 as the Kimpton brand's second Arizona property, the resort spans 40 acres just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale's vibrant dining and cultural scene and Camelback Mountain's famed trailheads. Reimagined Canyon guestrooms and casitas will debut in January alongside completely redesigned public spaces and six pools, with villas and residences opening in late 2026. The resort's signature restaurant, Hecho Libre, from acclaimed Chef Wes Avila, anchors the culinary program, which extends to a lively pool bar Cima. Well-being is an important element of the property experience and is woven into the landscape through the signature Desert Reveries—sensorial, desert-inspired installations that encourage mindfulness. Spa Miralina is an intimate retreat offering five treatment rooms, poolside massage pavilions, a full-service salon, sauna, and cold plunge, while additional amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center and more than 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. For more information, visit miralinaresort.com and follow along on Instagram at @miralinaresort.

About SBE

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately held, global lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages, and operates world-class hotels, restaurants, residences, lounges, and entertainment venues. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery, and innovation. Over the past two decades, sbe has mastered the art of creating desirable destinations, with a portfolio that has included over 100 hotels, 150 restaurants, and lounges worldwide. Today, sbe continues to define the future of luxury and lifestyle through its global network of award-winning restaurants, bars, residences, and next-generation hospitality concepts, empowering guests to experience the intersection of culture, culinary excellence, and community.

