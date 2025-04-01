Heckova! Premium Dog Food Brand Teases New Line of Dog's Breath-Inspired Cologne

At Heckova, we celebrate everything that makes our unique relationships with dogs so sweet, funny, weird, and wonderful – including their breath. Post this

Pawlowski has classical training as a brand marketer and P&L manager and over a decade of experience leading brand growth in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry at Conagra Brands (Omaha and Chicago) and Bellisio Foods (Minneapolis). He led growth, turnaround, and new launch strategies on major brands such as Marie Callender's, Banquet, Kid Cuisine, PF Chang's, Boston Market, and Atkins. While at Conagra, Pawlowski spearheaded the launch of a new "Mega" brand that surpassed $200MM in sales. With the humanization of pet food as the biggest trend in the pet industry, his experience in tapping into the human psyche has proven to be a valuable and dynamic link to communicating adeptly with human pet parents. His expertise is in strategy, consumer marketing, innovation, and general management.

"We believe that every dog is a heck of a dog and believe they deserve a heck of a treat. Our premium freeze-dried raw treats and diets are conveniently shelf stable and also loaded with pure animal protein with very clean ingredients," said Pawlowski. "The Heckova! brand celebrates the unique quirks that make your pup truly special and frankly pretty weird. There are enough brands out there trying to prove how perfect they are; we prefer to celebrate the weird that makes your dog so darn fun."

Based in Seward, NE, Heckova! produces a variety of raw, freeze-dried products formulated for adult dogs of all breeds and sizes, including senior dogs. Each wholesome recipe is developed by their Research and Innovation team - highly skilled experts in the fields of animal science, animal nutrition, food science, and technology.

Heckova! products can be found at select Target and Meijer stores, and are also available online at Target and Chewy.com.

About Heckova!

Heckova! is a brand for discerning pet parents who only want the most premium nutrition for their pups, and who also have a sense of humor and appreciate the levity that their furry family members bring into their lives. Heckova! launched into the pet world in the summer of 2023 at select Costco stores. As of March 2025, it is now available nationwide on Chewy.com and at select Target and Meijer stores. For more information, visit: Heckova!: Premium Raw Freeze-Dried Dog Food & Treats.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE Heckova