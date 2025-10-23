HedgeLeap Launches Hybrid Body Lotions That Wear Like Perfume -- Clean, Conscious and Designed for Daily Rituals

"HedgeLeap is more than just a body product since it's a new way to experience fragrance," said Founder Minji Kim. "We wanted to create something that fits into daily rituals, feels good on the skin, smells amazing and aligns with eco-conscious values." Post this

Why It Matters:

Fragrance Meets Skincare: Lightweight, fast-absorbing formula hydrates hands and body without stickiness.

A Perfume Alternative: Subtle, long-lasting scents designed for reapplication anytime, anywhere, even in enclosed spaces or post-workout.

Eco-Friendly Design: Sustainable packaging that eliminates waste and supports clean beauty goals.

Accessible Luxury: Priced at $29.96 on Amazon, making self-care both affordable and elevated.

Technology-Backed Innovation: HedgeLeap received a Technology Guarantee Certification in Korea for its hybrid skincare-fragrance formulation - a recognition of technical and creative excellence.

"HedgeLeap is more than just a body product since it's a new way to experience fragrance," said Founder Minji Kim. "We wanted to create something that fits into daily rituals, feels good on the skin, smells amazing and aligns with eco-conscious values."

With over 11 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, Kim brings a wealth of expertise to the creation of HedgeLeap. Her journey began in skincare consulting in Korea, then transitioned to importing and distributing U.S. cosmetic brands domestically. She has managed sales for over 50 global spa and beauty brands, including prominent French and American names, and operated a successful online shop featuring a range of beauty products.

Kim's philosophy echoes HedgeLeap's belief that fragrance has the power to connect — to ourselves, to others, and to memories. Through fragrance, we find meaning in connection, love, and the quiet confidence that comes from caring for yourself. Let your scent speak first and feel empowered to leap into meaningful moments with HedgeLeap.

For more information, visit hedgeleap.com. Also available on Amazon.

Media Contact

Kiley Long, ChicExecs PR Agency, +1 (760) 992-9113, [email protected], https://hedgeleap.com/

SOURCE HedgeLeap