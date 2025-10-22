Heed, Inc., a Chicago-based leader helping consumer brands become truly consumer-focused through AI-powered insights, has appointed Archana Acharya as its Head of Data and AI. Acharya will oversee Heed's data science, machine learning, and analytics functions, driving innovation and responsible data strategy across the company's platform. A seasoned data and AI leader with more than 17 years of experience, Acharya joins Heed from Rocket Mortgage, where she built the company's digital and marketing analytics foundation, generating millions in incremental revenue through AI-led optimization initiatives. Previously, she held leadership roles at BJ's Wholesale Club and Profitect Inc., where her predictive analytics platforms drove over $100 million in profitability and earned multiple RILA Tech Innovation Awards.

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heed, Inc. Appoints Archana Acharya as Head of Data and AI

Accomplished data science leader to accelerate AI innovation and consumer-centric transformation

Heed, Inc., a pioneer in helping consumer brands become truly consumer-focused by putting the consumer at the center of every decision and operation, announced the appointment of Archana Acharya as Head of Data and AI. In this role, Acharya will lead Heed's data science, machine learning, and analytics functions, guiding the company's efforts to scale AI-driven innovation and advance its responsible data strategy.

"Archana brings an extraordinary mix of technical expertise, strategic leadership, and a clear passion for translating data into action," said Arnav Dalmia, CEO of Heed, Inc. "Her proven ability to deliver business impact through AI and analytics will help Heed accelerate our mission to empower consumer brands to make every decision with the consumer in mind."

Acharya joins Heed with over 17 years of experience leading data science, AI, and analytics transformations across fintech, retail, and e-commerce sectors. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Data Science at Rocket Mortgage, where she developed and executed a three-year data strategy that established Rocket's digital and marketing analytics foundation. Her leadership in bid optimization models and data-driven marketing strategies generated millions in incremental revenue and improved return on marketing spend.

She also spearheaded AI-powered solutions such as Rocket's Analyst GPT and a conversational tag manager that delivered real-time customer insights. Under her leadership, analytics initiatives drove $900 million in incremental revenue and reduced customer acquisition costs by 40%.

Prior to Rocket, Acharya served as Director of Strategy & Analytics at BJ's Wholesale Club, where she led digital transformation efforts ahead of the company's IPO, improving marketing ROI and increasing SEM revenue by 45%. Earlier, as Director of Advanced Analytics and Innovation at Profitect Inc., she built award-winning predictive and sentiment analysis capabilities that drove $100 million in annual profitability for retail clients and earned back-to-back RILA Tech Innovation Awards.

"I'm thrilled to join Heed at such a transformative moment," said Archana Acharya. "Heed's vision to help organizations operate with the consumer truly at the center aligns perfectly with my belief that AI should drive transparency, trust, and measurable business value. Together, we'll unlock the next frontier of data-driven, human-centered decision-making."

Acharya holds a Master's in Information Systems Management from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor's in Computer Applications from Symbiosis International University. In addition to her strong data science and analytics expertise, she is a certified system administrator and experienced software developer, underscoring her deep technical foundation.

About Heed, Inc.

Heed, Inc. helps consumer brands become truly consumer-focused by putting the consumer at the center of every decision and operation. The company's AI-powered platform transforms how organizations listen, learn, and act on consumer insights—enabling faster, smarter, and more transparent decision-making across teams. Founded in 2025, Heed is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at www.payheed.com.

Media Contact

Krissy Ackerman, Heed, Inc., 1 858-254-4431, [email protected]

SOURCE Heed, Inc.