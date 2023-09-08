Heintzman Endowment to Support Undergraduate Science Research at Freed-Hardeman University

The generosity of the Heintzman family will ensure that FHU students can participate in the summer research program for years to come. This is a huge blessing to us and our work here at FHU. Tweet this

"The generosity of the Heintzman family will ensure that FHU students can participate in the summer research program for years to come. This is a huge blessing to us and our work here at FHU," Dr. Joe Deweese, director of undergraduate research, said.

Following their graduation from FHU, Dr. Bethany Tyler and Darren Heintzman continue to work and study in the science field. Bethany is a veterinarian in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, and Darren is a graduate student in the sciences at Vanderbilt University. Bethany participated in undergraduate research with Dr. Brian Butterfield where she studied geckos. "Bethany was a valuable member of my research team. She was a hard worker and an outstanding student. I'm thrilled that she went on to practice veterinary medicine," Butterfield, chair of the department of biological, physical and human sciences, said.

Darren spent his time in undergraduate research studying microbial genetics of a pathogenic bacterial strain with Dr. Caleb Kersey. "Darren is one of the only freshmen to join my research team and, to this day, his impact and output on my research remains the bar for my current students to achieve," Kersey said. "It is exciting to see Darren thrive in his career, and we are so proud of his accomplishments as a researcher and doctoral student at Vanderbilt University."

Darren reflected on his time at FHU, "I am grateful that my family can contribute to the science program at Freed-Hardeman. By performing undergraduate research with Dr. Caleb Kersey, my parents and I witnessed firsthand the intellectual and career-enabling benefits that arise from greater access to scientific research opportunities. My research experience at Freed-Hardeman prepared me for graduate studies at Vanderbilt University and will undoubtedly bless my life in many ways going forward."

Darren noted, "I owe a great deal of gratitude to those who invested in me as an undergraduate student, and I am excited that this gift will bless others with an enhanced opportunity to access the research experience needed to go into the world and make a difference in people's lives."

Kersey added, "The Heintzman family continues to make an impact for our research students, and we are so thankful for them!"

