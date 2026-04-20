Heirlooms by Design to Host "BERNINA Masquerade" Event Featuring Live Demonstrations and Special Guest Appearance

"From hands-on demonstrations to expert guidance, the BERNINA Masquerade is designed to inspire creativity and give attendees the opportunity to explore new techniques and tools in a welcoming environment," said Nicki Huddleston, Owner, Heirlooms by Design. Post this

Special guest Heather Stadleman, Regional Sales Manager with BERNINA of America, will be on-site to answer questions, provide insights, and demonstrate techniques on BERNINA machines. Her expertise offers attendees a unique opportunity to learn directly from a brand representative and deepen their understanding of the tools and capabilities available to them.

In celebration of National Serger Month, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore BERNINA overlock machines and learn more about how sergers can enhance sewing efficiency and expand creative options.

"We're excited to bring our local sewing community together for a fun and engaging event that showcases everything BERNINA has to offer. From hands-on demonstrations to expert guidance, the BERNINA Masquerade is designed to inspire creativity and give attendees the opportunity to explore new techniques and tools in a welcoming environment," said Nicki Huddleston, Owner, Heirlooms by Design.

The BERNINA Masquerade event is free to attend and open to sewists of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced makers. For more information, visit www.heirloomsbydesign-quiltshop.com.

Heirlooms by Design is located at 1105 W. 1st Street in Gillette, Wyoming.

ABOUT BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 130 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on the BERNINA WeAllSew blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Lola Charles Communications, 1 3128330008, [email protected], Lola Charles Communications, LLC

SOURCE Heirlooms by Design