Helene Hadsell: The Woman Who Won Everything--Now on Audible!

Helene Hadsell became famous for her extraordinary ability to win contests—thousands of them—including a fully furnished home. Now, her remarkable journey and wisdom are available in audiobook format, bringing her insights and experiences to a new generation of listeners. Post this

In Contact With Other Realms is the book Helene was destined to write. Blending personal experiences with metaphysical insights, she explores profound topics such as thought forms, apparitions, levitation, and telepathy. This book offers not only her personal stories but also practical techniques for those interested in exploring the unseen world.

Confessions of an 83-Year-Old Sage is a heartfelt and humorous collection of reflections that Helene began writing on her 82nd birthday. Through daily musings over breakfast and morning routines, she shares her thoughts on life's joys, challenges, and lessons with wisdom, wit, and warmth.

In her 80s, Helene challenged herself by taking a fiction writing course, leading to A Man Called Friday. This novel weaves her life experiences, passions, and metaphysical teachings into a compelling story. Follow Alex, known as Friday, as he embarks on a journey across the country, helping strangers at critical moments in their lives—only to discover that by guiding others, he transforms his own path as well.

Helene Hadsell's books are available on Audible, Amazon, Kindle, Kobo, Google Books, Apple Books, and iTunes. Additionally, they are being translated into multiple languages, starting with Spanish.

About the Publisher and Editor:

Carolyn Wilman is a multifaceted entrepreneur dedicated to helping people unlock their winning potential. As Idea Majesty, she specializes in sweepstakes marketing, helping brands create exciting and engaging promotions. As The Contest Queen, she teaches others how to find, organize, and win contests using her proven strategies, which are detailed in How to Win Cash, Cars, Trips, and More! Additionally, through Words for Winning, Carolyn preserves and republishes timeless metaphysical and mindset books, ensuring their wisdom reaches a new generation of readers.

Media Contact

Carolyn Wilman, Words For Winning, 1 4163561116, [email protected], www.wordsforwinning.com

SOURCE Helene Hadsell