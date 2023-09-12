Helicoid Industries Inc. Signs License Agreement with Sports Maska Inc. (CCM Hockey) for new Sporting Goods Products

Helicoid Industries Inc. is proud to announce the signing of a license agreement with Sports Maska Inc., Tweet this

Chad Wasilenkoff, CEO of Helicoid Industries states, "we are excited to partner with a global leading brand such as CCM hockey to deliver what we believe will be the highest performing and safest ice-hockey products available on the market. This multi-year commitment will help demonstrate the benefits of our Helicoid® technology in a sport that is known for being fast-paced and resulting in high-impact occurrences. We look to leverage this success as we roll our technology into other sports equipment applications in the coming years."

Mathieu Gatien, Senior Product Manager of Sticks states, "CCM is excited to partner with Helicoid Industries to bring a new level of performance and durability to the ice hockey sticks' market. By successfully introducing the Helicoid® technology in our upcoming products, we are able to improve the longevity of our sticks, which translates into keeping superior shooting performance over a longer period of time. The feedback received from our testers has been formidable and we are looking forward to bringing this innovation to hockey players all over the world."

ABOUT HELICOID INDUSTRIES

Helicoid Industries is a California based company founded in 2019 by a seasoned team of experts to commercialize the Helicoid® biomimetic fiber-reinforced composite technology. Helicoid Industries both licenses the technology to composite producers, as well as offers preform solutions. The Helicoid® technology emulates the structure found in the Mantis shrimp, which is one of the toughest structures in the world providing incredible impact resistance and weight savings. Helicoid Industries is committed to developing solutions that reduce the environmental impacts of composite products from their initial manufacturing to their end of useable life.

Media Contact

Anita Beishuizen, Helicoid Industries Inc., 1 442-400-9836, [email protected], www.helicoidind.com

SOURCE Helicoid Industries Inc.