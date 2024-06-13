Helicopters Featured in Paramount+'s Leading Summer Premiere, CHOPPER COPS, Built and Configured by AeroBrigham

Army Veterans David and Danny Brigham founded AeroBrigham to create elite purpose-built aircraft to support everyday heroes. They never dreamed that their aircraft would take television by storm as the lead in the new Paramount+ television series, Chopper Cops.
DECATUR, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AeroBrigham, the world's leading helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility, is proud to announce its significant contribution to the new docuseries Chopper Cops, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 18th, 2024. Featuring state-of-the-art helicopters, carefully designed and meticulously configured by AeroBrigham, the series showcases the high-stakes work of the Marion County Florida Sheriff's Department's elite aviation unit. The Marion County aviation unit, featured in Chopper Cops, is one of the most active and well-respected aviation law enforcement units in the country. Widely recognized for their multi-mission capability, this exceptional team excels in law enforcement, aerial firefighting, and helicopter rescue operations. AeroBrigham is proud to support such a distinguished unit and is honored to enhance their ability to perform diverse and critical missions with unmatched efficiency and security. "We set out to create aircraft that make a difference in people's lives…that can save a life or find a child who's lost and separated from her mother. Never in our wildest dreams did we think our work would end up leading a television series like Chopper Cops," said David Brigham, Co-Founder of AeroBrigham. "The real heroes are the deputies of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Without their skills, flipping switches and pulling pitch to keep them in the air, these helicopters are just hangar art."
Located in Decatur, Texas, AeroBrigham has been at the forefront of helicopter completion, engineering and maintenance. The helicopters featured in Chopper Cops were built with precision and care at the North Texas facility, ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance. The AeroBrigham team also provided the innovative camera rigging solutions that enabled the installation of advanced in-chopper cameras, essential for capturing the immersive, heart-pounding footage seen in the series. AeroBrigham is owned and operated by brothers David and Danny Brigham, proud Army veterans who bring their military expertise and dedication to every project. Their commitment to quality and service is reflected in their support of the airborne law enforcement community and the everyday heroes who operate these aircraft to protect and serve their neighborhoods.
As an official partner of V1 Productions, the production company behind Chopper Cops and Straight and Level, AeroBrigham is honored to contribute to a series that highlights the bravery and skill of law enforcement professionals. "Our mission is to ensure that the helicopters that come out of our shop not only perform at their best, but also provide the critical functionality needed for effective airborne law enforcement operations," said Danny Brigham, Co-Founder of AeroBrigham. "Being TV executives was never in the plan, but our collaboration with V1 Productions grants us the ability to give back to the aviation community, and hopefully inspire the next generation of aviators."
David Brigham stated, "We are incredibly proud to support the airborne law enforcement community and the brave men and women who fly these aircraft in service of their communities. Our goal at AeroBrigham is to ensure that every helicopter we build and maintain meets the highest standards of safety and reliability, reflecting our commitment to those who depend on them every day."
ABOUT AEROBRIGHAM: AeroBrigham is a world-leading helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility based in Decatur, Texas. With a team of skilled professionals and a dedication to excellence, AeroBrigham provides top-tier services to a diverse range of clients, including law enforcement agencies, private operators, and commercial enterprises. AeroBrigham's veteran-owned business is committed to supporting the heroes who rely on their facility's aircraft to perform their critical missions.
For more information about AeroBrigham, please visit www.aerobrigham.com and follow them on social media @AeroBrigham.
ABOUT V1 PRODUCTIONS: V1 Productions is a premier full-service media house that has built a reputation for delivering compelling, authentic stories through its unscripted productions and breathtaking cinematography. V1 steadies its lens on real narratives that inspire its viewers by revealing the honest and humanistic side of life. Its flagship three-season docuseries, Straight and Level - currently on Amazon Prime Video - chronicles some of the greatest aviators of this generation. The docuseries is the most-watched aviation-based lifestyle program in the 21st Century, and V1 Founder and Executive Producer, W. Hulsey Smith, was recognized with a 2022 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 Award from the National Business Aviation Association for his contributions to the growth of the aviation industry through his business acumen and passion for capturing the golden age of aviation on-screen. Based in Texas with production offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth, V1 Productions currently has several projects in development across multiple genres.
Media Contact
David Brigham, AeroBrigham, 1 940.626.4849, [email protected], www.Aerobrigham.com
Naya Moreno, V1 Productions, 1 817.500.4240, [email protected], www.V1.Live
SOURCE AeroBrigham
Share this article