Helicopters Featured in Paramount+'s Leading Summer Premiere, CHOPPER COPS, Built and Configured by AeroBrigham

"The real heroes are the deputies of the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Without their skills, flipping switches and pulling pitch to keep them in the air, these helicopters are just hangar art." said David Brigham, Co-Founder of AeroBrigham Post this

As an official partner of V1 Productions, the production company behind Chopper Cops and Straight and Level, AeroBrigham is honored to contribute to a series that highlights the bravery and skill of law enforcement professionals. "Our mission is to ensure that the helicopters that come out of our shop not only perform at their best, but also provide the critical functionality needed for effective airborne law enforcement operations," said Danny Brigham, Co-Founder of AeroBrigham. "Being TV executives was never in the plan, but our collaboration with V1 Productions grants us the ability to give back to the aviation community, and hopefully inspire the next generation of aviators."

David Brigham stated, "We are incredibly proud to support the airborne law enforcement community and the brave men and women who fly these aircraft in service of their communities. Our goal at AeroBrigham is to ensure that every helicopter we build and maintain meets the highest standards of safety and reliability, reflecting our commitment to those who depend on them every day."

ABOUT AEROBRIGHAM: AeroBrigham is a world-leading helicopter maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility based in Decatur, Texas. With a team of skilled professionals and a dedication to excellence, AeroBrigham provides top-tier services to a diverse range of clients, including law enforcement agencies, private operators, and commercial enterprises. AeroBrigham's veteran-owned business is committed to supporting the heroes who rely on their facility's aircraft to perform their critical missions.

ABOUT V1 PRODUCTIONS: V1 Productions is a premier full-service media house that has built a reputation for delivering compelling, authentic stories through its unscripted productions and breathtaking cinematography. V1 steadies its lens on real narratives that inspire its viewers by revealing the honest and humanistic side of life. Its flagship three-season docuseries, Straight and Level - currently on Amazon Prime Video - chronicles some of the greatest aviators of this generation. The docuseries is the most-watched aviation-based lifestyle program in the 21st Century, and V1 Founder and Executive Producer, W. Hulsey Smith, was recognized with a 2022 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 Award from the National Business Aviation Association for his contributions to the growth of the aviation industry through his business acumen and passion for capturing the golden age of aviation on-screen. Based in Texas with production offices in both Dallas and Fort Worth, V1 Productions currently has several projects in development across multiple genres.

