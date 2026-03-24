Helight® Named to Fast Company's 2026 Most Innovative Companies List, Defining the Future of Sleep and Red Light Therapy

From the beginning, our ambition with Helight was simple: to harness the power of light in a way that is both scientifically grounded and effortless to use in everyday life. This recognition reinforces that we are not only building products, but helping define a new category in wellness. Post this

Over the past year, Helight® has emerged as a category-defining leader at the intersection of red light therapy and sleep, driven by strong consumer adoption, scientific validation, and global expansion. Family-founded and developed by a French-Canadian team, Helight® delivers science-backed, scalable red light therapy and sleep solutions for modern lifestyles, building on its origins in France in 2015 and expansion into Canada (2018) and the U.S. (2022).

At the core of this innovation is Helight Sleep®, the only NASA-inspired, patented red-light based sleep aid device on the market. Using a precise 630nm light protocol, it helps the body naturally prepare for sleep, without melatonin or medication, and is widely adopted by professional athletes and wellness practitioners. Its calibrated 28-minute cycle - 14 minutes of optimal light followed by a gradual fade - mirrors the body's sunset response to support sleep hormone production and circadian alignment. Screen-free and requiring no apps or supplements, it delivers a seamless, effortless solution for modern sleep routines.

Driven by organic demand, high repeat usage, and growing recognition across both consumer and professional wellness communities, over 100,000 units of Helight Sleep® have been sold worldwide, reaching more than 200,000 users, while maintaining a 95% customer satisfaction rate. A strong pipeline of industry awards and positive coverage across leading media outlets has further reinforced Helight®'s credibility, accelerating expansion beyond the U.S. and Canada.

Helight® has strengthened its presence across e-commerce and retail channels while continuing to build strategic partnerships across wellness, healthcare, and hospitality. The brand has expanded across North America and Europe, with upcoming availability on Amazon EU and Lane Crawford in Asia, alongside expansion across television retail platforms. Helight Sleep® is currently testing partnerships with hotels in France and actively exploring broader opportunities within the accommodation sector, tapping into the rise of sleep tourism and wellness-driven travel.

Against the backdrop of a growing global sleep crisis, which impacts an estimated 45% of the population and costs more than $300 billion annually in lost productivity and health outcomes, demand for effective solutions continues to rise. As consumers move away from supplements, screens, and complex sleep technologies that have yet to fully address the issue, interest is accelerating around safer, more intuitive approaches. This shift, alongside the rise of sleep tourism, performance recovery, and circadian-based wellness, underscores a significant opportunity for science-backed, non-invasive innovations like Helight®.

"Two of the spaces that are gaining exponential traction at the moment are Red Light Therapy and Sleep. Helight Sleep® resides at the intersection of both." - Greg Bonnier, Vice-President, Helight® Canada

In a crowded category of supplements and active interventions, Helight® identified a growing demand for drug-free sleep solutions aligned with the body's natural biology, offering a passive, science-backed alternative requiring no user input beyond a single touch. Light is an increasingly recognized biological signal, and Helight® sits at the forefront of the shift toward preventative and holistic wellness, bridging the gap between insight and action. While sleep trackers provide diagnosis, Helight Sleep® delivers a solution.

Looking ahead, the brand is expanding its product ecosystem beyond sleep into recovery and skin-related applications, including adapting its professional-grade red light therapy technology for at-home use. This recognition accelerates Helight®'s ambition to establish itself as a global reference in light-based wellness, supporting continued expansion, product innovation, and scientific validation.

For more information, please visit Helight.com

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change—they drive it," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve."

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

ABOUT HELIGHT®

Helight® is a French and Canadian manufacturer of photobiomodulation devices since 2015. Photobiomodulation is the metabolization of light at certain wavelengths by cells which will promote tissue regeneration as well as have anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. It has been used in medical applications for many years in the form of Low-Level Laser Therapy, which is now much more accessible through the latest LED technology. Its most studied wavelength is the 630-660 nanometer range, a red hue, also known as Red Light Therapy. It was by using our professional photobiomodulation device that our clients started noticing better sleep quality as well as a stark improvement in the regulation of their internal clock. This led us to a 3 year research and development phase to design a sleep-enhancing device based on this principle and optimize its parameters to make it as efficient as possible. In 2019, 400 Helight Sleep® prototypes were manufactured in order to obtain validation on a larger scale.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Greg Bonnier, Helight®, 1 514-594-1303, [email protected], Helight.com

SOURCE Helight®