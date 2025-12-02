Helight® Partners With One House At A Time (OHAAT) to Bring Restorative Sleep to Children in Need This Giving Tuesday

"Our core belief is simple: every child has the chance to rest, restore, and dream," said Denise De Baun, CEO of Helight USA. "Partnering with OHAAT allows us to extend that mission to children who need it most. Post this

As part of this special initiative, for every Helight® device purchased on December 2 at Helight.com, the company will donate one Helight® Kidzzz device to OHAAT. Purchases made between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. ET qualify. The donation ensures that children receiving new beds also gain access to the same calming, melatonin-supportive red-light benefits trusted by parents, sleep specialists, and pediatric professionals nationwide.

"Our core belief is simple: every child has the chance to rest, restore, and dream," said Denise De Baun, CEO of Helight USA. "Partnering with OHAAT allows us to extend that mission to children who need it most. By pairing our technology with OHAAT's life-changing work, we hope to make bedtime more peaceful, comforting, and meaningful for families across the country. A child who sleeps well has a better chance to thrive "

"At OHAAT, we know that quality sleep is foundational to a child's health, development, and ability to thrive in school and life. We're thrilled to partner with Helight on this Giving Tuesday initiative," said Kate Fay, Executive Director, One House At A Time (OHAAT). "The Helight Kidzzz devices will be a wonderful addition to our Beds for Kids program, helping children not only have a bed to sleep in, but also the tools to support healthy sleep habits. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to giving children the resources they need to reach their full potential."

Helight® Kidzzz and Helight® Sleep devices are engineered with a precise 630nm red-light wavelength and a patented 28-minute wind-down cycle designed to support natural melatonin production. Loved by parents, pediatricians, and sleep experts, the devices mimic the calming wavelengths of a sunset, helping children and adults fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and ease into a natural nighttime rhythm.

Beyond Giving Tuesday, Helight is offering up to 40% off sitewide on orders of $250 or more through December 5, with special savings across the brand's best-selling devices.

Helight® and OHAAT are turning better sleep into bigger impact - and making every purchase truly count. Together, they're helping children end each day with a healthier night's rest. By transforming NASA inspired sleep technology into real support for families who need it most, this partnership shows how one simple choice can spark meaningful change - one child, one bedroom, one night at a time.

To participate in the Helight x OHAAT Giving Tuesday initiative, visit Helight.com on December 2 and turn your purchase into a good night's sleep for a child in need.

For more information, visit www.helight.com and www.ohaat.org.

About Helight:

Helight is a French and Canadian manufacturer of photobiomodulation devices since 2015. Photobiomodulation is the metabolization of light at certain wavelengths by cells which will promote tissue regeneration as well as have anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. It has been used in medical applications for many years in the form of Low-Level Laser Therapy, which is now much more accessible through the latest LED technology. Its most studied wavelength is the 630-660 nanometer range, a red hue, also known as Red Light Therapy. It was by using our professional photobiomodulation device that our clients started noticing better sleep quality as well as a stark improvement in the regulation of their internal clock. This led us to a 3 year research and development phase to design a sleep-enhancing device based on this principle and optimize its parameters to make it as efficient as possible. In 2019, 400 Helight Sleep prototypes were manufactured in order to obtain validation on a larger scale.

About One House At A Time (OHAAT)

OHAAT's mission is to help families in Greater Philadelphia who are currently lacking resources to establish (or reestablish) a self-sufficient life by providing them with the necessities of a functional home environment. We focus on ending child bedlessness to improve overall health and wellbeing. Through our Beds for Kids program, we provide children and youth living in poverty with beds, bedding, and tools that encourage healthy bedtime habits, so they can get the quality and sufficient sleep they need to thrive.

