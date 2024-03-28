Helika Announces $50M Web3 Gaming Accelerator Program with Backing from Pantera, Spartan Capital, Sfermion & other VCs

In partnership with VCs, Helika is providing up to $50M to top tier gaming teams emerging from Helika Accelerate.
TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helika, a leading global infrastructure provider for traditional and Web3 gaming, launches Helika Accelerate, an accelerator program dedicated to supporting top gaming studios around the globe to develop Web3 games and to sustain growth in users and revenue over time. In partnership with Pantera, Spartan Capital, Sfermion and other VCs Helika is providing up to $50M in backing for the program for the companies admitted to Helika Accelerate as potential investment opportunities.
Anton Umnov, co-founder and CEO of Helika, said, "With total VC investment in Web3 gaming for 2023 estimated to be about $2.3B, this vertical is poised for colossal growth in 2024. We're very excited to be supporting that growth with the launch of Helika Accelerate, offering top studios operating at the cutting edge of Web3 game development our team's expertise in game development, chain selection and a suite of tools for enhancing user acquisition, engagement, retention, growth, and other key gaming metrics."
Franklin Bi, a partner at Pantera Capital, said, "Helika is providing the critical data analytics and next-generation AI capabilities to help gaming studios grow to millions of players, retain them, and sustain their growth over time. Helika has a track record of working with the best teams on the cutting edge. I'm looking forward to supporting the next generation of leading web3 gaming studios through Helika Accelerate."
Selected projects for Helika Accelerate will benefit from Helika's tokenomics expertise, chain selection considerations, data analytics, marketing, and AI game management platform with access to on-chain, social, in-game, web, and advertising data to inform pivots in game design and engagement strategies. Developer teams supported by Helika's analysts will be able to leverage data inputs to identify patterns of engaged user behavior to create incentives to further drive those desired outcomes. Metrics like user retention, session length, and user growth based on geography can be factored into pivots in marketing to increase onboarding success. Projects will also gain comprehensive insights into NFT and social performance to discover the traits and behaviors that drive success.
To learn more about Helika Accelerate and apply to participate, visit helika.io
About Helika
Helika is an industry-leading data analytics, marketing, and game management platform focused on solving three main challenges for studios: driving profitable user acquisition growth, deriving impactful insights from disparate web2 and web3 data sources, and optimizing game experiences to improve player engagement, retention, and monetization. The founding team comprises of top talent from Zynga, SciPlay, EA, Nielsen, Tesla, and NASA with decades of industry experience in game analytics, big data, and scalable infrastructure.
Helika Accelerate is supported by top VC firms, including Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Spartan Capital and Sfermion.
