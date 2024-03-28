Helika Announces $50M Web3 Gaming Accelerator Program with Backing from Pantera, Spartan Capital, Sfermion & other VCs

We're very excited to be supporting that growth with the launch of Helika Accelerate, offering top studios operating at the cutting edge of Web3 game development our team's expertise in game development, chain selection and a suite of tools for enhancing many key gaming metrics. Post this

Franklin Bi, a partner at Pantera Capital, said, "Helika is providing the critical data analytics and next-generation AI capabilities to help gaming studios grow to millions of players, retain them, and sustain their growth over time. Helika has a track record of working with the best teams on the cutting edge. I'm looking forward to supporting the next generation of leading web3 gaming studios through Helika Accelerate."

Selected projects for Helika Accelerate will benefit from Helika's tokenomics expertise, chain selection considerations, data analytics, marketing, and AI game management platform with access to on-chain, social, in-game, web, and advertising data to inform pivots in game design and engagement strategies. Developer teams supported by Helika's analysts will be able to leverage data inputs to identify patterns of engaged user behavior to create incentives to further drive those desired outcomes. Metrics like user retention, session length, and user growth based on geography can be factored into pivots in marketing to increase onboarding success. Projects will also gain comprehensive insights into NFT and social performance to discover the traits and behaviors that drive success.

About Helika

Helika is an industry-leading data analytics, marketing, and game management platform focused on solving three main challenges for studios: driving profitable user acquisition growth, deriving impactful insights from disparate web2 and web3 data sources, and optimizing game experiences to improve player engagement, retention, and monetization. The founding team comprises of top talent from Zynga, SciPlay, EA, Nielsen, Tesla, and NASA with decades of industry experience in game analytics, big data, and scalable infrastructure.

Helika Accelerate is supported by top VC firms, including Pantera Capital, CoinFund, Spartan Capital and Sfermion.

