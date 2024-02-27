Helika Partners with Ubisoft as Infrastructure Gaming Provider

We look forward to powering Ubisoft and are excited to be working with one of the world's leading gaming publishers and editors. Post this

Nicolas Pouard, Vice-President of Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab and Head of Blockchain Initiative, said, "We're excited to work together with Helika to explore web3 for players and their advanced gaming analytics, user acquisition, and game management infrastructure will be a valuable addition to our pipeline. We evaluated various partners and decided on Helika due to their strong understanding of the gaming space and to help us build experiences tailored to what players want."

Marc Alloul, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy at Helika, added, "Ubisoft is one of the world's top gaming editors and publishers, and we're looking forward to helping them explore the new territory of blockchain gaming starting with Champion's Tactics and more."

Ubisoft has announced a blockchain game, Champion's Tactics, which is a Player vs Player tactical RPG that will be supported by Helika's infrastructure. Champion's Tactics released a free NFT collection on December 18th, 2023 on the Ethereum blockchain.

About Helika

Helika is an industry-leading data analytics, marketing, and game management platform focused on solving three main challenges for studios: driving profitable user acquisition growth, deriving impactful insights from disparate web2 and web3 data sources, and optimizing game experiences to improve player engagement, retention, and monetization. Many top AAA studios, including Yuga Labs, Wildcard Alliance, WAGMI, Treasure, Proof of Play, Pixelcraft Studios, Life Beyond (Animoca Brands), BoomLand, Bazooka Tango, Azra Games, and many more rely on Helika to support their core analytics and infrastructure needs. Existing investors include Big Brain Holdings, Sparkle Ventures, Sfermion, Diagram Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, StreamingFast and angels such as Marc Alloul.

